Nepacs seeks new trustees committed to making a difference

Nepacs is a long standing charity, formed in 1882 and predominantly supporting people impacted by contact with the criminal justice system. Over recent years Nepacs has expanded their delivery to include support for other individuals who face challenges and disadvantage in their lives including people who have experience of being in care.

The charity has been growing, diversifying the range of projects they offer and locations in which they work. They have been developing services that are responsive to the changing needs of those they support, reflecting the political, economic and health changes we all face. This has meant remaining agile and creative in a challenging world. Nepacs Trustees have played a crucial role in achieving this.

The charity is currently seeking a positive and dedicated treasurer and an individual with lived experience who are willing to devote the necessary time and effort to be a member of our board of trustees.

Treasurer Trustee (Unpaid)

Trustee – with lived experience (Unpaid)

This is a great opportunity to contribute to the future direction of the charity. Working alongside fellow Board members, the senior leadership team, staff and dedicated volunteers, Nepacs trustees are central to their mission to expand the support they offer to individuals and families who have been affected by adverse situations in their lives.

If you are interested in applying please download the role descriptions from website www.nepacs.co.uk/page/job-vacancies

Nepacs would like all interested applicants to send us CV and a written statement (by email to recruitment@nepacs.co.uk) explaining why they would like to be a trustee of Nepacs, and what skills, experience and knowledge they will bring to the role.

Applications by5pm Sunday 23 July 2023. If you would like to have an informal chat about the roles or recruitment process please email our chief executive officer Amanda Lacey (alacey@nepacs.co.uk)

