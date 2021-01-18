Friends and families of prisoners in north east prisons are invited to join virtual Visitors Voice group meetings organised by charity, Nepacs.
There will be one session per prison taking place via Zoom – lasting 1 hour in total.
The aim of the groups is to give anyone with a loved one in a north east prison a ‘voice’.
Anyone who attends will have the chance to:
- Share your experience of visiting prison or during lockdown
- Talk about the issues you face when your loved one is in prison
- Receive or give support to others
- Raise any concerns or ask questions of the prison
- Offer suggestions on how the prison or Nepacs can improve support for families or friends
Details of the January and February 2021 meetings are:
Holme House – 18 February 10.30am
Deerbolt – 4 February 2021 10.30 am
Northumberland – 27 January 1.30pm
Kirklevington – 19 February 10.30am
Durham – TBC 10.00am
Frankland – 23 February 11am
Come along to our Visitors’ Voice virtual group meetings (via Zoom) and speak to others in a similar situation to you.
You can also ring each of our prison visits teams if you would like to book by telephone or find out more. Contact details HERE.