Friends and families of prisoners in north east prisons are invited to join virtual Visitors Voice group meetings organised by charity, Nepacs.

There will be one session per prison taking place via Zoom – lasting 1 hour in total.

The aim of the groups is to give anyone with a loved one in a north east prison a ‘voice’.

Anyone who attends will have the chance to:

Share your experience of visiting prison or during lockdown

Talk about the issues you face when your loved one is in prison

Receive or give support to others

Raise any concerns or ask questions of the prison

Offer suggestions on how the prison or Nepacs can improve support for families or friends

Details of the January and February 2021 meetings are:

Holme House – 18 February 10.30am

Deerbolt – 4 February 2021 10.30 am

Northumberland – 27 January 1.30pm

Kirklevington – 19 February 10.30am

Durham – TBC 10.00am

Frankland – 23 February 11am

Come along to our Visitors’ Voice virtual group meetings (via Zoom) and speak to others in a similar situation to you.

You can also ring each of our prison visits teams if you would like to book by telephone or find out more. Contact details HERE.