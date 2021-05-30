Go North East is set to help give the local economy another boost, with the introduction of 24/7 timetables on three services, plus overnight journeys for shift workers which includes Nissan and Follingsby Park.

The region’s largest bus company is introducing more journeys through the night on its popular Angel 21, Cityrider 56 and Drifter 60 routes, 7 days a week, to support the night-time economy and help accessibility to employment for shift workers by providing 24/7 timetables.

From the same date, Go North East is also making enhancements to its Connections 4 service so it serves the new Amazon site at Follingsby Max, to help improve access to employment opportunities, and the new timetable will also include an overnight journey.

There will additionally be improvements to the company’s 50A service, which will operate via Cherry Blossom Way and Nissan to provide better access for employees at IAMP and Nissan to travel home, and later journeys to South Shields for the latest shift finishes.

These service enhancements swiftly follow on from the introduction of Go North East’s new £1 evening fare, which can be used for any single journey on any Go North East bus between 7pm each evening and 3am the following morning.

All of Go North East’s other tickets, such as GoZones, will also be valid for use on these through the night services.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Just over a week ago we introduced our new £1 evening single fare offer to help give the night-time economy a boost, and we’re delighted to be introducing these enhancements to help play our part in the region’s recovery.”

New 24/7 services from 29 May

Angel 21

New hourly journeys will be introduced through the night (numbered N21), 7 days a week, providing a 24/7 service between Newcastle, Gateshead, Low Fell, Birtley, Chester-le-Street, Framwellgate Moor, University Hospital of North Durham and Durham.

Cityrider 56

New hourly journeys will be introduced through the night, 7 days a week, providing a 24/7 service between Sunderland, Southwick, Nissan, Concord, Wrekenton, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead and Newcastle.

Drifter 60

New hourly journeys will be introduced through the night, 7 days a week, providing a 24/7 service between Sunderland, Grangetown, Ryhope, Seaham, Dawdon and Parkside.

The service will also connect with Cityrider 56 at Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland to provide shift workers with an easy way of getting to Nissan.

Further improvements from 29 May

Connections 4

The service will additionally serve Follingsby Park, including the new Amazon site at Follingsby Max which opens soon, improving access to employment opportunities.

