NEW ADDITION TO THE HOPPINGS FOOD LINE-UP IS A REAL HOT POTATO…

A MUCH-loved national food brand which has become an internet sensation will be popping up at this year’s The Hoppings for the first time.

The Hoppings arrives at Newcastle’s Town Moor for its 10-day run from 19 June with new rides and attractions along with an exciting new concept Feast Street USA, bringing country vibes to the fair.

And SpudBros – whose baked potatoes have attracted a huge online presence – will be just one of the new names tempting food lovers this year.

“We’ve always had so much love from Newcastle, so bringing SpudBros to The Hoppings feels massive for us,” said co-founder Jacob Nelson.

“To be part of one of the most iconic events in the North East and Europe’s largest traveling funfair is fantastic and we can’t wait to serve up spuds to everyone coming down later this month.

“We’re looking forward to meeting loads of new people, seeing familiar faces and trying out a few of the rides too.”

What started out as a family company in the 1950s in Preston has grown to become a national phenomenon, with more than five million Tik Tok followers and 223 million likes.

The fast-growing company is also on course to open a further 15 branches across the country, but visitors to The Hoppings will be among the first to be able to sample the potatoes for themselves.

Other new offerings will include Primal Feast; an American style barbecue, including brisket along with burgers and steaks.

Diamond Dogs, Chicken Ting, Sully’s Slices, Outlaw Loaded fries and Davey’s Smash Burger will also be on offer, along with regulars such as Acropolis Greek specialities and Churro Amour.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events, which organises The Hoppings, is delighted with the new food offerings – and that SpudBros has agreed to attend.

“We try to add in new elements for people to enjoy every year and having a fantastic brand like SpudBros alongside all of our other great food outlets will be a huge draw for lots of people,” he said.

Along with the hundreds of rides and sideshows – which will include for the first time the white knuckle 85 metre high Elevate 85 – The Hoppings will also have a full programme of live entertainment.