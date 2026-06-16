ABSOLUTE AMY, AT ST JAMES’ STACK…

FANS of iconic singer songwriter Amy Winehouse will be able to hear some of her most famous songs at a special event at Newcastle’s leading entertainment venue.

On Thursday 17 September St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela, is staging Absolute Amy in tribute to the multi-Grammy award-winning singer songwriter.

Amy will be brought back to the stage courtesy of Holly Cosgrove, who is widely regarded as one of the most authentic Amy tribute performers.

Celebrating the voice, style and emotion that made Amy a global superstar, the spectacular live show is packed with unforgettable moments and chart-topping hits.

Among them will be Back to Black, Rehab, Valerie, You Know I’m No Good and Tears Dry on Their Own.

And, along with Amy Winehouse’s greatest hits, Holly will explore genres, such as soul, hiphop, jazz and ska, that influenced Amy’s work.

The event will also give fans the opportunity to try some of the venue’s top quality food vendors, which include Brack Burger, Bao Down bao buns and gyozas, Acropolis Greek food and Holy Duck.

Other options are Zza Pizzeria, barbequed food courtesy of Texas Smoker, Tip Top Asian street food, Melt which offers a range of grilled cheese sandwiches and Clucking Oinks fried chicken.

“Few singers managed to convey raw emotion as well as Amy Winehouse did,” said Kevin Walker, Events and Entertainment Director of STACK.

“In terms of both singing and songwriting she was in a class of her own but Holly is the most authentic tribute to her we’ve ever heard.

“For fans of Amy, this really will be a night they will never forget.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 8pm. Tickets are £7 plus booking fee, can be purchased at Buy tickets – Absolute Amy – St. James’ STACK

For more information about the venue and other upcoming events visit STACK St. James’ | Leisure and Social Community Hub