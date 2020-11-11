Sands Group UK, a growing business comprising architectural and design services, construction, renewable energy, plumbing, heating and electrical services has taken on its first apprentice, Jack Cooper from Monkseaton, with help from Gateshead College.

Jack, 20, will complete his training as a plumbing and heating apprentice at Gateshead College, whilst gaining practical, on-the-job experience working alongside the skilled and knowledgeable team at Sands Group UK.

Jack is the first of four apprentices Sands Group plans to employ in the next 12 months, thanks to rapid growth across the business and especially in the renewable sector.

The firm, headquartered in Rothbury, Northumberland and employing 14 highly skilled and experienced tradespeople, has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years. The family owned business is known for its specialist expertise and enhanced installation certifications, backed by the UK Government through the Trading Standards Approved Code and RECC (Renewable Energy Consumer Code).

Investment in specialist training allows Sands Group to undertake the highly technical design and installation of ground source, air source and solar energy solutions in homes and commercial properties.

The company works across the North East, North West, South East and the Scottish borders, installing systems everywhere from public buildings and leisure centres to farms, estates, private homes and mixed-use commercial developments.

Jason Brand, managing director of Sands Group UK, said; “Jack is exactly the type of person we wish to attract here at Sands Group UK. He is inquiring, engaged and enthusiastic. His attitude is outstanding, he wants to learn and be the best his can and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“Our long-standing business has a reputation for reliably installing renewable energy solutions, delivered through trusted customer relationships, expert guidance, highly-qualified professional engineers and meticulous project planning and management.

“Our full-service design, specification and installation solutions raise the bar in renewable energy installation, with a clear focus on simplicity, transparency and added value at every step. Jack will be learning the core skills required for plumbing and renewable energy work, but importantly he will also be honing his learning in terms of problem-solving, customer service and quality control. He and the apprentices we plan to take on in the coming year are the future.”

Sands Group UK, is passionate about supporting the next generation of tradespeople to be the best they can. Jason continues; “For businesses in the construction, engineering, electrical and plumbing industries to be sustainable in the long term we must invest in our future workforce.

“It is a fact that there is a huge skills gap in the UK and as our experienced tradespeople retire, there aren’t others following behind in the numbers required to build the houses and facilities we need, or service domestic and commercial properties. I truly believe we must encourage and engage with young people like Jack or we face a major crisis in the built environment sector.”

Kevin Marston, assistant principal at Gateshead College, said: “It’s great to work with North East employers such as Sands Group to develop their future workforce by equipping young people with the work ready skills they need.

“The apprenticeship has been specifically designed to train future plumbing and heating engineers, and Jack alongside the other trainees will receive on-the-job training as well as focused learning support at Gateshead College too.

“By the end of the course, Sands UK will have four newly qualified engineers who will possess the appropriate skills required to become full time employees at the construction business.”