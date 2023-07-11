New Audi SQ8 e-tron on sale now: UK pricing and specification

- Priced from £97,500 – £117,000 (OTR)
- First UK customer deliveries due in summer 2023
- SQ8 e-tron lineup available in Black Edition and Vorsprung specifications
- Unique triple electric motor drivetrain develops 503PS and 973Nm
- Larger 106kWh battery (net) boosts electric range to 276 miles
Milton Keynes, May 16, 2023 – The high-performance, high-specification Audi SQ8 e-tron is now on sale in the UK priced from £97,500 (OTR). As the flagship offering within the new Q8 e-tron model lineup, the S version is fitted with a unique triple electric motor setup as standard that develops 503PS and 973Nm of torque. Both SUV and Sportback bodystyles of the SQ8 e-tron are available with specifications choices comprising Black Edition and Vorsprung.
“We’ve already seen huge interest and demand for our new Q8 e-tron model lineup with its introduction to the UK market back in March,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The arrival of the SQ8 e-tron completes our new-look electric flagship model range and sets a new benchmark for performance and driving dynamics in the segment.”
Both the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron make use of the larger 106kWh (net) battery that delivers a fully electric range of up to 276 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Like the standard Q8 e-tron model lineup, the new S variants also debut Audi’s new corporate identity visible with the new two-dimensional Audi rings on the front and rear of the vehicle, plus the model designation now printed on the b-pillar.
SQ8 e-tron UK specification
The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron lineups comprise two trim levels: Black Edition and Vorsprung. Equipment highlights across the lineup include adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive, progressive steering, S-specific exterior styling and a Park Assist Pack that includes a 360-degree camera.
Inside, electrically adjustable front super sport seats with S embossed logo in Valcona leather are standard, along with comfort and safety features such as Audi Virtual cockpit plus, keyless-go, head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone automatic climate control, extended LED interior lighting pack and three-spoke flat bottomed steering wheel in perforated leather.
New option packs
Optional equipment on the SQ8 e-tron has been grouped into packs – a new addition being the S Technology Pack Pro (£2,595). It comprises exterior grille illumination, a panoramic sunroof, USB-C in the rear, heated rear seats and advanced key.
The Tour Pack (£1,995) includes adaptive cruise with active lane assist, emergency assist, predictive efficiency assistant, turn assist and swerve assist. Finally, the City Assist Pack (£1,125) adds Audi pre-sense rear, exit warning, cross traffic assist front and rear, lane change assistant and park assist with parking aid. All packs are optional on Black Editions and standard on Vorspring models.
A comprehensive overview of standard equipment trim by trim can be found at the bottom of the page.
SQ8 e-tron UK pricing (OTR)
|SQ8 e-tron Black Edition
|£97,500
|SQ8 e-tron Vorsprung
|£114,500
|SQ8 Sportback e-tron Black Edition
|£100,000
|SQ8 Sportback e-tron Vorsprung
|£117,000
SQ8 e-tron UK technical data
|
SQ8 e-tron &
|
Power
|
503PS
|
Torque
|
973Nm
|
Max range (WLTP)
|
269 miles (SUV)
276 miles (Sportback)
|
0–62mph
|
4.5 seconds
|
Top speed
|
130mph
|
Drive system
|
1x ASM front axle
2x ASM rear axle
|
Battery
|
106kWh net
114kWh gross
|
Charging
|
11 kW AC (0-100%)
11hr 30mins
170 kW DC (10-80%)
31mins
|
Unladen weight (excluding driver)
|
SUV: 2,650kg
Sportback: 2650kg
SQ8 e-tron specification by trim
Black Edition (over S Line)
- 21″ x 10.5J ‘5-Y-spoke rotor’ gloss anthracite black diamond cut Audi Sport alloy wheels
- Audi beam with e-tron logo
- Door mirrors in black
- Gloss black window surrounds, grille and bumper accents
- High-tech mesh anthracite inlay
- Adaptive sport air suspension
- Privacy glass on rear and rear-side windows
- Front Super Sport seats with S embossed logo in valcona leather upholstery
- Three-spoke multi-function steering wheel in perforated leather with S logo
- Extended LED Interior Lighting Pack
- S-specific bumpers
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Head-up display
- Audi Virtual cockpit plus
- Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Parking Assist Pack
Vorsprung (Over Black Edition)
- 22″ x 10.5J ‘5-arm-interference design’ anthracite grey Audi Sport alloy wheels
- Digital Matrix Lights
- Audi Beam with Vorsprung logo
- Virtual door mirrors in black
- Power door closure
- Adaptive windscreen wipers
- Carbon inlay
- Heated leather multi-function steering wheel
- Electric steering column adjustment
- Extended leather pack
- Sunblinds for rear & side windows
- S Technology Pack Pro
- Tour Pack
- City Assist Pack
- Parking Assist Pack