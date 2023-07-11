New Audi SQ8 e-tron on sale now: UK pricing and specification

Priced from £97,500 – £117,000 (OTR)

First UK customer deliveries due in summer 2023

SQ8 e-tron lineup available in Black Edition and Vorsprung specifications

Unique triple electric motor drivetrain develops 503PS and 973Nm

Larger 106kWh battery (net) boosts electric range to 276 miles

Milton Keynes, May 16, 2023 – The high-performance, high-specification Audi SQ8 e-tron is now on sale in the UK priced from £97,500 (OTR). As the flagship offering within the new Q8 e-tron model lineup, the S version is fitted with a unique triple electric motor setup as standard that develops 503PS and 973Nm of torque. Both SUV and Sportback bodystyles of the SQ8 e-tron are available with specifications choices comprising Black Edition and Vorsprung.

“We’ve already seen huge interest and demand for our new Q8 e-tron model lineup with its introduction to the UK market back in March,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The arrival of the SQ8 e-tron completes our new-look electric flagship model range and sets a new benchmark for performance and driving dynamics in the segment.”

Both the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron make use of the larger 106kWh (net) battery that delivers a fully electric range of up to 276 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Like the standard Q8 e-tron model lineup, the new S variants also debut Audi’s new corporate identity visible with the new two-dimensional Audi rings on the front and rear of the vehicle, plus the model designation now printed on the b-pillar.

SQ8 e-tron UK specification

The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron lineups comprise two trim levels: Black Edition and Vorsprung. Equipment highlights across the lineup include adaptive air suspension, quattro all-wheel drive, progressive steering, S-specific exterior styling and a Park Assist Pack that includes a 360-degree camera.

Inside, electrically adjustable front super sport seats with S embossed logo in Valcona leather are standard, along with comfort and safety features such as Audi Virtual cockpit plus, keyless-go, head-up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone automatic climate control, extended LED interior lighting pack and three-spoke flat bottomed steering wheel in perforated leather.

New option packs

Optional equipment on the SQ8 e-tron has been grouped into packs – a new addition being the S Technology Pack Pro (£2,595). It comprises exterior grille illumination, a panoramic sunroof, USB-C in the rear, heated rear seats and advanced key.

The Tour Pack (£1,995) includes adaptive cruise with active lane assist, emergency assist, predictive efficiency assistant, turn assist and swerve assist. Finally, the City Assist Pack (£1,125) adds Audi pre-sense rear, exit warning, cross traffic assist front and rear, lane change assistant and park assist with parking aid. All packs are optional on Black Editions and standard on Vorspring models.

A comprehensive overview of standard equipment trim by trim can be found at the bottom of the page.

SQ8 e-tron UK pricing (OTR)

SQ8 e-tron Black Edition £97,500 SQ8 e-tron Vorsprung £114,500 SQ8 Sportback e-tron Black Edition £100,000 SQ8 Sportback e-tron Vorsprung £117,000

SQ8 e-tron UK technical data

SQ8 e-tron &

SQ8 Sportback e-tron Power 503PS Torque 973Nm Max range (WLTP) 269 miles (SUV) 276 miles (Sportback) 0–62mph 4.5 seconds Top speed 130mph Drive system 1x ASM front axle 2x ASM rear axle Battery 106kWh net 114kWh gross Charging 11 kW AC (0-100%) 11hr 30mins 170 kW DC (10-80%) 31mins Unladen weight (excluding driver) SUV: 2,650kg Sportback: 2650kg



SQ8 e-tron specification by trim

Black Edition (over S Line)

21″ x 10.5J ‘5-Y-spoke rotor’ gloss anthracite black diamond cut Audi Sport alloy wheels

Audi beam with e-tron logo

Door mirrors in black

Gloss black window surrounds, grille and bumper accents

High-tech mesh anthracite inlay

Adaptive sport air suspension

Privacy glass on rear and rear-side windows

Front Super Sport seats with S embossed logo in valcona leather upholstery

Three-spoke multi-function steering wheel in perforated leather with S logo

Extended LED Interior Lighting Pack

S-specific bumpers

Four-zone automatic climate control

Head-up display

Audi Virtual cockpit plus

Bang & Olufsen sound system

Parking Assist Pack

Vorsprung (Over Black Edition)

22″ x 10.5J ‘5-arm-interference design’ anthracite grey Audi Sport alloy wheels

Digital Matrix Lights

Audi Beam with Vorsprung logo

Virtual door mirrors in black

Power door closure

Adaptive windscreen wipers

Carbon inlay

Heated leather multi-function steering wheel

Electric steering column adjustment

Extended leather pack

Sunblinds for rear & side windows

S Technology Pack Pro

Tour Pack

City Assist Pack

Parking Assist Pack

