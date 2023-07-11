List of Horse Racing Courses in the North East of England

Horse racing is a beloved sport in the North East of England, attracting enthusiasts and punters from all over the region. With its rich history and impressive venues, the North East offers various horse racing courses that promise a thrilling experience for both spectators and participants. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the most renowned horse racing courses in the region:

1. Newcastle Racecourse: Located in Gosforth Park, Newcastle Racecourse is one of the busiest and most popular racing venues in the North East. It hosts both flat and jump racing events throughout the year, including the prestigious St. James’ Park Plate. The track is known for its undulating turf course, providing an exciting challenge for horses and jockeys.

2. Redcar Racecourse: Situated in Redcar, this vibrant course offers a picturesque setting along the coast of North Yorkshire. Redcar Racecourse specializes in flat racing and holds over 18 fixtures each year. Its highlight event, the Zetland Gold Cup, takes place in October and attracts a diverse range of competitors.

3. Sedgefield Racecourse: Nestled in the picturesque County Durham countryside, Sedgefield Racecourse offers a delightful blend of rural charm and top-class racing. This National Hunt course hosts around 20 meetings annually, attracting both professional jockeys and novice riders. With its challenging track and stunning views, Sedgefield is a favorite among racing enthusiasts.

4. Catterick Racecourse: Located in North Yorkshire, Catterick Racecourse is known for its picturesque surroundings and well-maintained facilities. This dual-purpose course features both flat and jumps racing and holds around 25 meetings each year. The highlight of the racing calendar at Catterick is the North Yorkshire Grand National, a highly anticipated event among racing fans.

5. Hexham Racecourse: Situated in the heart of Northumberland, Hexham Racecourse is famed for its stunning countryside views and challenging track. With over 15 fixtures scheduled annually, this National Hunt course offers a thrilling experience for both horses and spectators. The highlight of Hexham’s season is the Heart of All England Chase, attracting top-quality jumpers.

6. Thirsk Racecourse: Located in North Yorkshire, Thirsk Racecourse offers a memorable racing experience in a beautiful rural setting. Hosting flat racing events throughout the summer season, Thirsk boasts a well-maintained track and a warm, friendly atmosphere. Notable races at the course include the Thirsk Hunt Cup and the Thirsk Summer Cup.

7. Carlisle Racecourse: Situated in Cumbria, Carlisle Racecourse is one of the premier racing venues in the North West of England, but it is also located close to the North East. This dual-purpose course hosts a mixture of flat and jumps racing and offers a varied calendar of events throughout the year. Among the highlights at Carlisle is the valuable Prelude Handicap Chase.

8. Ripon Racecourse: Located in North Yorkshire, Ripon Racecourse is known for its beautiful surroundings and high-quality racing. The course hosts flat racing events, including the historic Great St. Wilfrid Stakes, which dates back to the 19th century. With its idyllic atmosphere and challenging track, Ripon promises an enjoyable day out for racing enthusiasts.

9. Beverley Racecourse: Situated in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Beverley Racecourse is renowned for its friendly ambiance and picturesque location. Hosting flat racing events from April to September, it offers a mix of competitive races and family-friendly entertainment. One of the standout races at Beverley is the Hilary Needler Trophy, showcasing promising two-year-olds.

10. Pontefract Racecourse: Located in West Yorkshire, Pontefract Racecourse is renowned for its tight turns and undulating track. The course hosts flat racing events from April to October, including the prestigious, mile-long totepool Pontefract Castle Stakes. With its challenging nature and lively atmosphere, Pontefract is a favorite among racegoers in the region.

These are just a few examples of the horse racing courses available in the North East of England. Each course offers its unique charm and atmosphere, providing an unforgettable experience for racing enthusiasts and creating lasting memories for spectators.

