Richard Crane has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Areté Learning Trust, of which Richmond, Northallerton and Stokesley Schools are members.

Richard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, joining the Trust from Durham County Council where he was the Head of Education and Skills, responsible for strategy and development to raise attainment, ensure children achieve their potential and progress successfully from education to the workplace. Prior to this, Richard was the Headteacher of three secondary schools.

Richard said: “I am delighted to be CEO of The Areté Learning Trust. I am looking forward to supporting each of the schools in the Trust with their continued development and improvement. I aim to develop collaboration both across the Trust and regionally and nationally with other Educational providers to ensure that Areté pupils achieve the best-possible learning experience and that our staff get the best-possible professional development in order to facilitate successful outcomes for the learners across the Trust.

“I feel privileged to be joining such a committed and hard-working staff team with enthusiastic and engaged students, and supportive parents, carers, governors and trustees. I have been very impressed with the sense of community within each school and how everyone pulls together to deliver our Trust vision of ‘being the best we can be’.

Richard is heading up the Trust at a very exciting time, following major investment to enhance facilities at each of the member schools. Northallerton’s students will benefit from extensive refurbishment and extension to the school along with a brand-new sixth form centre. At Stokesley, the sports hall has been refurbished and other sports facilities upgraded, with Richmond opening a fantastic new 3G sports pitch.

Richard’s appointment follows the retirement of Catherine Brooker who, following twenty years as a Headteacher, was responsible for leading the Trust from its inception in 2015, overseeing the superb investment and enhancement to the new facilities at each school.

Stewart Brennan, Chair of the Areté Learning Trust Governing Body, concluded: “Richard has extremely strong and impressive credentials, having held senior strategic roles and headteacher positions. With his extensive experience and forward-thinking approach, we are looking forward to him leading the Trust to ensure we offer the very best opportunities and outcomes for our young people.”