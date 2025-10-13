New Chair for Nautical Charity

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) is delighted to announce the appointment of Susan Hawker as its new Chair. Susan from Greenwich takes over the role at the charity’s AGM on 15th November and brings to the role over 30 years of expertise in international trade and maritime law, combining a distinguished academic career with consultancy, training, and mediation work across the global shipping industry.

A non-practising barrister, Susan holds a Master’s in Law from the London School of Economics and is a Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) -accredited mediator. Her professional background spans both academic leadership and hands-on industry training, including senior teaching positions at the University of Notre Dame (London Law Centre), Solent University’s Warsash Maritime School, and HST Akademie in Hamburg. She also lectures for the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers in London and Athens, as well as Frederick University in Cyprus.

Alongside her academic work, Susan has extensive consultancy experience with shipping companies and insurers, particularly in Protection and Indemnity insurance, marine claims, and contract law. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of Vespka AS, a marine claims consultancy based in Oslo.

In her new role as Chair of the MVS, Susan hopes to bring a dynamic and forward-looking approach:

“My professional life has always been rooted in shipping and trade. I believe I can help strengthen the MVS as a unified and forward-thinking organisation, while raising its profile within the wider maritime community. This is about supporting volunteers, promoting opportunities, and helping the organisation thrive. I’m very much looking forward to contributing to that journey.”

The MVS is a well-respected charity with a focus on nautical training and community service. It has around 30 units around the UK coastline and inland waterways, operating a fleet of small vessels which are used to train members in seamanship, engineering, and communications.

Training is at the very heart of the service – both afloat and ashore. The MVS trains its members (many of whom have had no previous connection with the sea) in nautical skills, following its own training pathway leading to RYA qualifications. These skills are then put into practice to serve the local and, in some cases, the national community. In recent years, MVS units have assisted in major organised events such as the Tall Ships Race, International Festival of the Sea, the Clipper Race and the 2012 Olympics.

The MVS, founded in 1994, continues to provide practical training, community service and a strong sense of purpose on and around the water. Susan’s appointment reflects the charity’s commitment to combining maritime heritage with forward-thinking leadership.