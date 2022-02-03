New College Durham is delighted to announce the appointment of Lisa Waller as Head of Business Development – Sales & Growth.

Lisa joins the college with over 25 years’ experience in business, training and education. Her impressive portfolio includes a recent senior role in further education as Head of Business Development at Derwentside College.

Commenting on her new role, Lisa said: “I am really excited about leading the development of marketing and sales activities across the whole organisation. I will be building a new business development team that will support all curriculum areas of the college including apprenticeships, higher education, further education, adult learning and ESF funded provision. I will also be leading innovative employer led training academies that will support employers with their recruitment campaigns.

The facilities at New College Durham are first class and I am really looking forward to welcoming employers and partners to visit us to experience the scope and range of expertise across the college.”

Deputy Principal Alison Maynard said: “We are delighted to welcome Lisa to her new role. With her experience in training and education combined with her ability to develop strong relationship with employers, we’re confident she will be an excellent addition to our team.”