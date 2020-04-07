A new freely available resource hub has been launched to help businesses access all the legal information they need to make decisions quickly and easily in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, amidst a rapidly changing commercial landscape.

UK Top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway, with offices in Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester created the hub in response to unprecedented demand from clients and contacts looking for clearer, more relevant guidance when seeking to navigate the uncharted legal territory.

The hub, which currently houses over 200 frequently asked legal questions (FAQs) covers a range of areas, including people and employment, commercial and contracts, funding and finance, premises and property, business viability and private individuals.

In its first few days, the hub attracted over 2,800 visitors and a range of questions through its ‘ask us a question’ feature. The firm continues to provide daily updates through the hub, as the Government seeks to introduce new and wide-ranging initiatives to support people and the economy.

Ward Hadaway plans to build on the new resource, providing video, audio and live Q&A sessions, answering frequently asked questions. Their series of conference calls on the subject of furlough attracted 400 attendees.

Steve McNicol, Strategic Business Development Partner at Ward Hadaway, said; “Businesses and organisations need clear, succinct answers right now to help them navigate these uncharted waters. We thought about how we could help the business community and realised blanket advice wasn’t always clear – or being made available quickly enough. So we decided to build a resource centre which can be freely referred to at any time and which is designed to answer the most commonly asked questions.

“Our experts from across the firm have been keenly reviewing the constantly changing legal landscape, as the Government seeks to introduce new and wide-ranging initiatives, many of which have legal implications. We’ve turned our knowledge into a bank of answers to frequently asked questions, all of which are easily and freely accessed through the new online hub.

“The feedback has been very positive and we’re committed to continuing to update and build on the hub, both in terms of covering new ground in line with Government advice, but also delivering this information in different formats, such as video and audio.”

The hub can be found at www.wardhadaway.com/covid-19/