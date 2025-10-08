New Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger: even more of the essentials at an affordable price

Extensive upgrades for the Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger, with a new light signature and front and rear bumpers, plus new wheel designs

Technologies that make everyday driving easier: a multimedia system with connected navigation and a 10-inch screen, a digital colour instrument cluster, new steering wheel, wireless phone charger, YouClip ® accessories, and more

New safety systems for a more relaxed driving experience

New hybrid 155 powertrain on Jogger is set to arrive later on Sandero Stepway in the fourth quarter of 2026

New efficient and versatile TCe 100 engine on Sandero

Bodywork protection in Starkle ® , a mass-tinted material containing 20% recycled plastics, on Sandero Stepway and Jogger

New interior fabric: elegant and more resistant

Dacia is announcing extensive upgrades to Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger, offering even greater value for money with a price-to-features ratio that is still unique to the market.

Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger play a key role in the enduring success of Dacia. Sandero is Europe’s best-selling retail car, a position it has held since 2017. In 2024, Sandero was even Europe’s best-selling car across all channels, and the first Dacia to sell more than 300,000 units in a single year (309,392 units, an increase of 14.5% on 2023, including Sandero Stepway which accounts for around two-thirds of the total).

A vehicle unique in Europe, Jogger is continuing to gain momentum. In 2024, it was the second best-selling vehicle in the European C-segment excluding SUVs, with a total of 96,440 units, an increase of 2.4% on 2023.

EXTERIOR DESIGN: THE START OF A NEW CHAPTER

Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger are iconic Dacia models, ‘guardians’ of a design style that goes straight to the essentials.

Today, they are the first models to adopt a new LED light signature featuring an inverted ‘T’ with new headlights, underlining the car’s robust stance and its identity as a Dacia.

The light signature is connected to the grille – also new – by a fine line of pixel-like white dots, standing out clearly against the black of the grille. The entire front end appears to be made from a single piece: simple, modern but still essential.

At the rear, the new design of the LED ‘pixel’ lights underlines the personality of Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger. On Jogger, the lights are an extension of the tailgate window, for a simple look. As the lights are vertical in shape, they follow the contours of the wings, visually reinforcing the car’s sturdy design and stance.

The robust design of Sandero Stepway is underlined by a new matt black strip running between the rear lights and the redesigned bumper.

Sandero Stepway and Jogger reassert their outdoor qualities with new protections on the wheel arches, lower body and fog light surrounds in Starkle®. Invented by Dacia engineers and used for the first time on the latest Duster, Starkle® contains 20% recycled plastic and is fully recyclable. Its composition gives the material a speckled look. Used untreated and unpainted, Starkle® has a smaller carbon footprint in production and is less vulnerable to everyday scratches.

Depending on trim level, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger gain new wheel designs and a shark fin antenna as standard from the expression trim.

A new metallic body colour, Amber Yellow, makes its appearance on Sandero and Sandero Stepway, while Sandstone is now available on Sandero and Jogger.

AN INTERIOR DESIGN FOR EVERYDAY LIVING

In a nod to the link between exterior and interior design, the new dashboard air vents feature an inverted ‘T’ design, matching the new light signature.

Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger feature new, more durable fabrics on the seats, dashboard and doors, giving the interior a welcoming look. With the essential and expression trim levels, the seats are upholstered in a new cloth fabric: black on Jogger and Sandero, and light blue on Sandero Stepway. The Journey trim includes new blue denim upholstery for a warm, contemporary look, while the Extreme trim keeps its emblematic washable MicroCloud TEP upholstery in green and black, along with rubber floor mats at the front, rear and in the boot.

The optimised ergonomics of the new steering wheel make it particularly enjoyable to use. On the hybrid 155 powertrain, driving comfort is further enhanced by the new E-Shifter – intuitive and elegant.

Delivering seamless, advanced connectivity, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger are now available with a new multimedia system featuring a 10-inch central screen and connected navigation, as well as a wireless smartphone charger. For a complete, optimal experience, the 7-inch digital drive display gains a new interface design.

Like all Dacia models, the latest Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger are equipped with YouClip®, a simple, ingenious system for securing a wide range of dedicated accessories at key points around the passenger compartment in a practical and robust way.

Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger feature three YouClip® anchor points: one on the dashboard, one at the back of the central console, and another inside the tailgate. Jogger adds another anchor point on one side of the boot.

These anchor points can be used for a tablet holder, storage pouch, phone holder, coat hanger, etc. Two new YouClip®-compatible accessories are also now available in the Dacia network: a glasses case and a shopping bag.

NEW POWERTRAINS FOR IMPROVED DRIVEABILITY AND EFFICIENCY

New hybrid 155 powertrain: the best of Dacia hybrid technology on Sandero Stepway and Jogger

Introduced on Bigster, the new hybrid 155 powertrain is now available on Jogger, replacing the hybrid 140. It will also become available on Sandero Stepway in the fourth quarter of 2026, giving it an electrified powertrain for the first time.

The hybrid 155 combines a 109 hp 1.8-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox with four gears for the ICE engine and two others for the electric motor. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

This powerful new powertrain (155 hp, 170 Nm of torque) and high-performance automatic gearbox deliver exceptional day-to-day driveability, along with a 10% reduction in emissions and fuel consumption compared with Jogger’s previous hybrid 140 powertrain. In the city, Jogger can remain in all-electric mode for up to 80% of the time. Further, the car always starts up in all-electric mode.

New TCe 100 engine: improved driveability for Sandero

The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine available on Sandero now delivers 100 hp – up from 90 hp previously – for improved day-to-day driveability. It is still coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Sandero Stepway and Jogger remain available with the TCe 110 petrol engine and 6-speed manual gearbox.

OPTIMISED CONNECTIVITY TO MEET EVERY NEED

While all customers are looking for advanced onboard connectivity, not everyone has the same needs. To meet a full range of requirements, Dacia is maintaining its three-pronged offering while adding upgrades at every level.

Media Control: an interface for the Dacia Media Control app

Standard with the essential trim level, the Media Control multimedia system features steering wheel controls, while media information and phone calls are displayed on the dashboard screen. It includes four speakers, a Bluetooth connection, a USB-C port and a mobile phone holder integrated into the dashboard.

The new interface for the free Dacia Media Control app is even more intuitive, allowing drivers to control radio/media functions and access other features from their phone screens.

Media Display: a new 10-inch central touchscreen

Available as standard with the Expression, Extreme and Journey trim levels, the Media Display system offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, along with a new 10-inch HD central touchscreen (8-inch previously).

Media Nav Live: also available with connected navigation

Available as standard on Jogger Extreme, Sandero Stepway Extreme and Sandero Journey, the Media Nav Live system includes connected navigation with real-time traffic information and map updates for eight years. Media Nav Live also comes with an Arkamys 6-speaker 3D Sound System.

NEW COMFORT AND SAFETY FEATURES

To charge your mobile phone or keep it charged during wireless connection to Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™, a wireless smartphone charger is available for the first time on the central console of Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger. Standard on Jogger Extreme, it is available as an option on the other models with Extreme and Journey trims.

Customers looking for even greater driving comfort and safety will now benefit from three new features:

Automatic headlights . Automatic headlights optimise night vision without dazzling other road users. The system maximises the use of high beam and automatically switches to low beam when another vehicle appears.

. Automatic headlights optimise night vision without dazzling other road users. The system maximises the use of high beam and automatically switches to low beam when another vehicle appears. Multi-view camera . Making easy work of low-speed manoeuvres such as parking, the central screen shows an aerial view of the vehicle and any obstacles.

. Making easy work of low-speed manoeuvres such as parking, the central screen shows an aerial view of the vehicle and any obstacles. Power folding door mirrors. This feature is particularly useful for protecting door mirrors from damage when parking in narrow streets.

New Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger all gain new driving aids meeting the latest European safety standards: automatic emergency braking (city/highway with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and motorbike detection) and driver attention alert.

Making life easier for customers, Dacia has added an ingenious ‘My Safety’ button, providing easy access to the driver’s preferred ADAS configuration.