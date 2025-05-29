New Enyaq SportLine 85 variant delivers higher range and lower price

Škoda adds a new single motor, two-wheel drive (2WD), SportLine 85 model to the Enyaq range

Powered by an 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery and a 286 PS motor

WLTP combined ranges of up to 354 miles for SUV variant and up to 356 miles for Coupé

High specification includes progressive dynamic steering and sports suspension

Prices start from £47,260 OTR – order books open from 12 June, 2025

Milton Keynes, 29 May 2025 – Škoda is expanding its new Enyaq range with the addition of a SportLine derivative that will sit alongside the recently introduced 85x (4WD) model. Available in SUV and Coupé body styles, the new SportLine 85 shares its sporty looks and sharp driving dynamics with the all-wheel-drive 85x. But, thanks to its single-motor drivetrain, it delivers even greater efficiency and longer driving ranges.

Available to order from 12 June 2025, with prices starting at £47,260 OTR (Coupé from £49,160 OTR), both new Enyaq SportLine 85 models feature 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery packs and are powered by a rear-mounted motor that generates 286 PS and 545 Nm of torque. This allows the new models to sprint from 0–62 mph in 6.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 111 mph.

In terms of efficiency, the SportLine 85 SUV returns up to 354 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, while the more aero-efficient Coupé offers up to 356 miles – both figures higher than those delivered by the all-wheel-drive 85x version.

Rapid DC charging can be carried out at speeds of up to 135kW, while AC charging peaks at 11kW. When conditions allow, a 10–80% charge on a suitable rapid DC charger can be achieved in around 28 minutes.

Like the SportLine 85x, the single-motor SportLine 85 comes with a generous specification that enhances its sporting nature. Both SUV and Coupé models feature 20-inch Vega black alloy wheels, sports bumpers, and gloss black styling details as standard. Inside, SportLine drivers benefit from a head-up display (HUD), front sports seats, sports steering wheel, and a CANTON sound system.

To ensure the SportLine 85 models drive as well as they look, both variants are equipped with progressive dynamic steering and sports suspension that lowers the ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. Both models also feature a variable boot floor and Area View camera as standard.

A full database of images and other media assets relating to all Škoda models is available at skodamedia.com.