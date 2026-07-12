NEW FITNESS & WELLBEING STUDIO BRINGS SOMETHING NEW TO LIVERPOOL!

A new community-focused fitness and wellbeing studio is opening its doors on Walton Road in Kirkdale, bringing together the growing popularity of kettlebell training with yoga, Pilates, breathwork, sauna, cold water therapy and sports massage. Nexus @ Inner Guru is a unique new concept offering great value and with nothing quite like it in the city.

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Nexus @ Inner Guru aims to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where people of all ages and abilities can improve their strength, fitness, health and overall wellbeing. The new studio offers a diverse range of classes designed to cater for everyone, from complete beginners to experienced fitness enthusiasts, including kettlebell training, yoga, Pilates, breathwork and recovery facilities.

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Kettlebell sessions will include beginner classes, women-only classes and the more advanced classes, alongside hot kettlebell workouts for those looking to take their training to the next level. Yoga enthusiasts will also have plenty to choose from, with yin yoga, hatha yoga and hot yoga sessions all available. Meanwhile, there’s Pilates and breathwork from expert practitioners.

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To support recovery and overall wellbeing, the studio features a sauna and ice bath facilities, giving members access to the increasingly popular practice of hot and cold therapy, and also sports massage. With its unique combination of strength training and facilities, with community-focused programming, Nexus @ Inner Guru is an exciting new addition to Liverpool’s health and wellness scene.

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Flexible pricing options make classes accessible to a wide range of people and visitors can purchase 5-class monthly passes for £39.95, 8-class monthly passes for £49.95 or 20-class monthly passes for £59.95 — with all memberships including use of the recovery facilities. New customers can also take advantage of the studio’s 20% off memberships offer, available until August.

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Founder Lewis Powell said: “Kettlebell training has seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to its ability to improve strength, cardiovascular fitness, mobility and functional movement. Combined with yoga, Pilates, breathwork and recovery, Nexus @ Inner Guru hopes to offer a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. There aren’t many fitness suites around that offer this unique range of facilities.”

He continued: “I have called the studio Nexus because it means a meeting point and that’s what we’re wanting to achieve here — a place where mind and body come together. It represents a holistic approach to fitness and wellbeing and our blend of services and facilities means that people can improve strength and fitness, as well as enjoying mindful wellbeing practises and recovery too.”

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As part of its commitment to building a thriving wellness community, Nexus @ Inner Guru is also inviting local fitness professionals and coaches to collaborate. The studio is open to partnering with instructors who offer complementary fitness and wellbeing classes and is offering an attractive payment structure for coaches looking for a new space to grow their businesses.

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Nexus @ Inner Guru is opening at 3 Efik House, 81 Walton Road in Kirkdale, on Monday 26th June. The new studio offers a range of kettlebell classes including beginner classes, women-only classes, more advanced Apex classes and hot kettlebell workouts. The centre also offers yoga, Pilates and breathwork, as well as sauna, cold water therapy and sports massage.

Nexus @ Inner Guru / 3 Efik House, 81 Walton Road, Kirkdale, L4 4AF / 07482 871127

CLICK HERE TO BOOK A MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP OR CALL 07482 871127 FOR MORE INFO

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