THE CHRONIC HEALTH BUSINESS COACH HELPING WOMEN EXCEED!

Laura Fox knows first-hand what it feels like to have your entire world turned upside down by invisible illness. Now, after years of pain, uncertainty and rebuilding her own life, she is helping other women with chronic health conditions create businesses and lifestyles that work around their reality — not against it.

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Based in Cornwall and originally from Stockport, Laura is a business and mindset coach who works specifically with ambitious women living with chronic health conditions. Through her coaching programme, community and podcast, she helps women reclaim their confidence, protect their energy and build businesses entirely on their own terms.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

Before becoming a coach, Laura was a successful secondary school teacher and Assistant Head of Maths while also managing life with Crohn’s disease. Despite hospital appointments, medication and raising two daughters, she simply kept pushing through.

Then everything changed in 2019. After catching a virus, Laura developed debilitating bilateral facial pain — what started as a sore throat and earache became relentless pain across both sides of her face, with years passing before she finally received proper help. She was not only working in a high pressure job and raising a family — she was also fighting two debilitating illnesses.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

For years, Laura went from doctor to doctor searching for answers whilst continuing to work and trying to maintain normality. Because her illness was invisible, many people struggled to understand the severity of what she was going through. “People would tell me I looked well,” Laura recalls. “I’d smile and reply, ‘isn’t makeup wonderful.’”

The emotional toll became overwhelming. Between 2021 and 2022, Laura’s mental health collapsed as medication stopped working and daily life became increasingly unmanageable. At her lowest point, she found herself questioning whether she could continue. “I felt like damaged goods,” she says. “And I hated that so much.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

What made things even harder was the lack of understanding surrounding invisible illness. Laura describes feeling unsupported and misunderstood professionally at a time when she needed empathy most. “This is a huge part of why I am now so passionate about raising awareness of invisible illness and the discrimination that comes with it,” she explains. “You can look completely fine on the outside whilst your world is falling apart on the inside.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

The turning point came in 2022 when, after days of staring at a phone number, Laura finally contacted the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association. That single conversation changed everything. She learned how to advocate for herself, research specialists and regain some control over her life and treatment.

After leaving teaching and eventually finding a doctor who listened and helped manage her pain, Laura began rebuilding the dream she had always held onto — running her own business. But this time, she approached it differently. “I stopped trying to fit my body into a business that wasn’t designed for it, and everything changed,” she explains.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

Today, Laura runs her four-month coaching programme Your Hours. Your Rules., helping women with chronic health conditions to build and grow businesses around their health, energy levels, families and real lives rather than forcing themselves into traditional models of working. She also runs the Chronic Illness Biz Club community and hosts the i am Laura podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

Her work is already having a profound impact on clients. “Laura doesn’t just cut through the noise to tell you exactly what to do when it comes to marketing and tech,” said one client. “She also supports you emotionally as you navigate transitions, manage an illness, and grow. She truly gets you.”

Meanwhile, another said: “I went from feeling a bit embarrassed about needing coaching, to feeling like I could do anything,” and another said: “This programme has completely transformed my confidence and clarity. I now truly feel like I have a real business.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

Laura’s inspiring work has earned her recognition as a finalist for the Diversity Champion award at the Womanifest Awards 2025, while she has also been nominated for the West Country Women Awards 2025 and 2026. At the heart of everything Laura does is a message of empowerment and hope for women living with chronic health conditions. “There is magic in you,” she summarises. “Even on the really hard days. I genuinely believe that.”

Laura Fox / Business Coach for Ambitious Women with Chronic Health Conditions

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE CHAT WITH LAURA ABOUT EXCEEDING WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

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