A new full-service packaging design, innovation and development agency, Design Innovation Development (DiD), has been launched for pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses, building on nearly sixty years’ experience from parent company Origin Pharma Packaging.

Based in a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Melton, East Riding of Yorkshire, DiD’s New Product Development team will work with a wide range of clients, spanning from local start-ups to international pharma firms on bespoke primary packaging projects. Three new roles have been created for packaging technologists and engineers, with plans to expand the local workforce in the coming years.

While the agency will specialise in pharmaceutical and healthcare primary packaging, it can also deliver innovative and compliant packaging for brands in markets including cosmetics, vitamins and supplements, fragrance, CBD and personal care.

DiD’s full range of packaging design and development services include concept sketches, 3D modelling, prototyping and technical design files – all utilising the latest innovative technologies and software.

Clients can also offset design and development costs by choosing Origin Pharma Packaging as its production and supply chain partner, helping to simplify the process, reduce middleman costs and increase speed to market.

Production services include manufacture, automatic filling, labelling, packaging and supply chain management on any scale – from small batches to large volumes for global distribution.

Packaging solutions include pharmaceutical grade bottles and jars, dropper bottles, blister packs, and Snappd, the one-hand single dose, brandable packaging dispenser with customised opening functions for liquid and semi-liquid products, cosmetics, creams, edibles, powders and granules.

The on-site designers, engineers and technicians are leaders in advanced child-resistant packaging design, international standards for medicine packaging and testing. Expertise that can benefit any brand, in any industry.

The team at DiD it will carry out important work, alongside its parent company Origin Pharma Packaging, with the Child Safe Packaging Group to prevent accidental drug ingestion. As such, all packaging solutions are guaranteed to be 100 percent child-resistant while, importantly, remaining senior-friendly.

A key focus of the agency will also be on reducing waste and the environmental impact of primary packaging, using renewable materials and sustainable product life cycles.

Rich Quelch, Global Head of Marketing for DiD commented:

“Building on Origin’s decades of expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, we’re delighted to announce the launch of DiD, a modern R&D and production agency for primary packaging.

“DiD addresses a gap in the market for a simplified all-in-one solution, saving companies time, money and stress, and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and existing clients.”