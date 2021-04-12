More iconic artists come to FUSER™ as downloadable content for the Month of April – including four free tracks. Throughout the month of April, players can share their mixes on Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook by using the hashtags #PlayFUSER and #MixTheHits, and select mixes will get featured in FUSER’s Masters of Mix spotlights.
New DLC Tracks Coming in April:
- Anthrax “Among The Living”
- Darude “Sandstorm”
- *Free Sheets “Don’t You Dare”
- Ja Rule ft. Ashanti “Always On Time”
- *La Guerra Naranja “Una Noche Más”
- Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK “Sour Candy”
- The Offspring “Self Esteem”
- Panic! At The Disco “Dancing’s Not A Crime”
- *Winnage “The Night Porter”
- *ximena “pi de limón”
* Tracks offered free to all FUSER players
FUSER: Combine vocals, beats and melodies using your own personal style to create one-of-a-kind custom mixes. With a library of more than 100 songs to choose from, plus dozens of instruments and effects, there’s always a new mix to discover. FUSER is the ultimate music playground!