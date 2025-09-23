Sunderland water investment project reaches completion

Work in Sunderland to renew 800 metres of water mains – protecting water quality and resilience of supply for residents – has been completed.

Northumbrian Water has invested £150,000 in the project in the North Hylton Road area.

Running from the Riverbank Road junction, east to the Hollywood Avenue area, old cast iron pipes were replaced with new, durable plastic piping.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “Delivering a water mains renewal project in a residential area and along a busy road can be really challenging, but we’ve been helped by our customers and the motorists using the area, who have been really understanding, and we are grateful to them for that.

“The successful completion of the project delivers real benefits to our customers now and for the future, protecting the quality and resilience of their supplies.”