Global tissue manufacturer Essity has appointed Clare Stewart as HR manager at its mill in Prudhoe – Northumberland’s second-largest manufacturing employer.

Formerly people manager with Greggs, the UK’s leading bakery retailer, she has a degree and CIPD in HR management.

At Greggs she was responsible for performance and talent management, coaching, employee engagement and recruitment.

Her previous roles include HR and people management positions with Tarmac, based in Birtley, and Caterpillar UK in Stockton-on-Tees.

Prudhoe Mill is Essity’s largest site in the UK, employing around 400 people. It manufactures branded and own label paper products for the UK market, including Cushelle toilet roll, Velvet toilet roll and Tork paper products used by the NHS.

On making the move from sausage rolls to toilet rolls, Clare said: “I’m delighted to join the team at Prudhoe Mill. Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company producing essential tissue products we see on our supermarket shelves every day.

“The company has a great culture based on talent development. Regardless of whether an employee wants to develop in their current role, change job or take greater responsibility within the organisation, the focus is to help people achieve their ambitions in harmony with the company´s business needs.

“This excites me and I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team to develop strategic workforce planning as well as working with the local community to extend the scope and reach of our apprenticeship scheme across the region and beyond.”

Clare is a keen amateur cricketer and plays in the North East Regional Cricket League for Chester-le-Street Ladies. She’s also passionate about netball and coaches her local under 13s netball team in her home town of Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

Tony Richards, Essity operations director for UK manufacturing and site manager at Prudhoe Mill, said: “This is a great time for Clare to join the business. The mill is a key strategic asset for the UK business and paper making is a very competitive industry. I believe her energy and focus will be a great addition to the team as we concentrate on building capacity and positioning the organisation for continued growth through the production of more high quality products.”

Essity operates six manufacturing sites in the UK producing branded and own label paper products for the UK market including Cushelle toilet roll, Velvet toilet roll, Tork paper products, and Plenty household towel. Employing around 1,000 people, Essity’s manufacturing sites operate a leading apprenticeship programme as well as offering graduate and internship opportunities.