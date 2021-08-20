Newcastle residents are being urged to consider careers in tourism and hospitality, with hundreds of jobs available in the sector.

Residents can access job opportunities through the new online platform Jobs@SkillsHub. It is a free job vacancy portal that matches local people to local job opportunities, work experience, skills development and careers advice and is part of Newcastle City Council’s response to supporting residents through the pandemic.

Michelle Percy, Director of Place at Newcastle City Council, said: “With the furlough scheme set to end on 30 September, it is important that people have access to good job opportunities.

“The hospitality sector is a key part of our local economy and will play an important role in the city’s recovery, which is why we are supporting this recruitment drive.

“Through using Jobs@SkillsHub, people will find all the advice they need to help them get into work or find new career opportunities.”

Vacancies on the platform range from front of house and waiting staff at some of the region’s leading bars and restaurants, chef opportunities and kitchen assistants to hoteliers and receptionists at well-established accommodation brands in the city.

Ian Thomas, Director of Leisure Tourism and Research at NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Our vibrant tourism and hospitality sector is integral to our region’s identity, and is often the first and lasting impression visitors have of our city.

“The sector in Newcastle and Gateshead alone, is worth an estimated £1.9 billion, as of 2019, and maintaining the sector’s health is crucial to the recovery of our city, as well as the development of skills and employability of our residents.

“Following the reopening of the city centre after lockdown, and significant investments such as INNSiDE Newcastle hotel, Hard Rock Café and the announcement of a Moxy Hotel on Newcastle Helix, we have seen an increase in job vacancies which bring new opportunities for local jobseekers.

“We are encouraging jobseekers and local businesses alike, to use the fantastic services provided by Jobs@SkillsHub to access job and training opportunities, and to promote latest vacancies.”

Jobs@SkillsHub is the latest initiative from SkillsHub, who have already supported hundreds of people into education, work or training. It provides a central platform for jobseekers to gain fast access to vacancies as well as job advisors who can give support with applications, CV writing, interview preparation and more.

Businesses looking to recruit within the region can also use the platform’s vacancy portal and are encouraged to use it as a way to find great apprentices, fill job vacancies and give local people opportunities to train and progress.

If you are a business needing help with recruitment in the region, or a job seeker looking for a new opportunity and training, register online at: www.skillshubnewcastle.co.uk

From 6 September 2021 the Skills Hub Newcastle will also be re-opening in Newcastle City Library for residents to access their services in person.