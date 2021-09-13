Clive Owen LLP, which has offices in Darlington, Durham, and York, has appointed Gary Ellis as managing partner. Gary takes over from Tony Luckett who has held the position for the last six years.

Tony joined the firm of chartered accountants and business advisers in 1998 and helped it grow from one office with fifteen staff to three offices with more than 110 staff. He will remain with the firm as a partner, concentrating on servicing our valued client base.

Gary Ellis joined Clive Owen LLP in 1996 and opened the Durham office of the firm in 1997. He has extensive knowledge of owner-managed businesses and is actively involved in the management of the Durham office, as well as being part of the firm’s management committee.

He works with clients across a wide range of industries and acts as senior statutory auditor for several audit clients. Gary is also involved in accounting and taxation issues, audit, and understands the technical and legislative issues facing clients in today’s business environment.

A member of the ICAEW, he was honorary treasurer to St Cuthbert’s Hospice in Durham for more than 10 years and was Chair and Member of the Corporation of New College Durham until last year, also chairing the Strategy and Resources Committee.

Clive Owen LLP has plans to open a fourth office this year in Middlesbrough, which will help them service their Teesside clients and attract the best talent based locally.

Tony Luckett said: “After six incredible years, I am delighted to be handing over the role of managing partner to Gary. It will be a pleasure to support him in this role as he takes the firm forward. He has been instrumental in the success of the Durham office, and I know he is excited at the prospect of having more involvement across our three offices.

Gary Ellis said: “Tony has helped to steer the firm in an exemplary manner over a number of years and has also navigated the firm through an extremely difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm is i n a strong position as a result, with growth in both our staff numbers and client base.

“I am delighted to take on the role of managing partner and proud of the outstanding team of professionals we have at Clive Owen LLP, who go above and beyond to advise our clients through various challenges. Hopefully we will now start to see wider economic recovery which will allow us to focus on the next phase of the firm’s development as we slowly return to the new normality.’’