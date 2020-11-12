A new housing scheme, which will also provide £500,000 for health, educational and coastal care initiatives in Northumberland, has been given the go-ahead by the county’s planning authority.

The homes will be at the Saint George development on the edge of Morpeth and construction, by housebuilding and regeneration specialist – Vistry Partnerships North East – is expected to begin in January.

Already the company’s housebuilding division, Linden Homes, has sold 119 properties at Saint George since the site was launched in 2015. However, the original outline planning consent for up to 375 homes had expired and so a new application had to be lodged.

The site is included in Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Housing Plan and the 158 new two, three and four bedroomed family homes – 16 of which will be for shared ownership – will form the next stage of the £100 million scheme being driven by Homes England, Vistry Partnerships and housing provider Home Group.

As part of the planning consent, the developer will invest around £453,000 in health and education initiatives in Northumberland and a further £47,000 towards the protection and enhancement of public areas along the county’s stunning coastline. These schemes will be considered and announced later.

Andrew Rennie, Development Director with Vistry Partnerships North East, said: “The aim is to continue to create a high quality housing development, integrated into the surrounding woodland area, unlike any other new development in the locality. We already have a woodland management plan in place for the improvement and maintenance of Bluebell Woods for the enjoyment of the local and wider Morpeth residents. In addition, we are pleased to be able to support other community focused projects, for the benefit of the county.”

*Picture caption: Andrew Rennie.