Wednesday 12 May 2021, Whitley, UK – The appeal of the Range Rover Evoque has been broadened even further with the launch of a new powerful Range Rover Evoque P300 HST.

The sporty new Range Rover Evoque P300 HST features enhanced technology with the latest Pivi infotainment and a purposeful new look to the compact member of the Range Rover family.

The Evoque P300 HST takes inspiration from the larger Range Rover Sport HST and is exclusively available with Land Rover’s potent P300 Ingenium petrol engine.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said ‘’The new Range Rover Evoque HST strikes a perfect balance between dynamic performance and refined luxury. By enhancing design characteristics of the core vehicle even further, this addition to the Evoque range enables us to deliver our customers even more value and exclusivity’’

Exclusively powered by the 300hp 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, the new Range Rover Evoque P300 HST brings a purposeful new edge to Land Rover’s compact luxury SUV. Featuring a stealthy high-performance look inspired by the Range Rover Sport HST, the new edition is based on the Evoque R-Dynamic S and features a unique combination of interior and exterior updates.

With 11 exterior colour options, its modern and sporty look is enhanced with the Black Pack, comprising Gloss Black Range Rover bonnet script, side vents, bonnet louvres, door mirror caps and exterior accents. A standard Gloss Black Sliding Panoramic Roof and Privacy Glass, plus unique Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers also set the new HST apart.

The close links to the Range Rover Sport HST continue inside, where the Evoque P300 HST shares the exclusive Suedecloth steering wheel and Ebony Suedecloth headlining. Luxurious touches include grained leather seat trim, Range Rover treadplates, a Sliding Panoramic Roof and powered tailgate.

The enhanced specification of the P300 HST includes Land Rover’s advanced and intuitive Interactive Driver Display with its configurable, high-definition 12.3-inch instrument cluster able to show a comprehensive array of driving information, navigation instructions and infotainment data.

Pivi Pro infotainment comes with a 10-inch deployable touchscreen and 10-inch lower touchscreen and 13-speaker 400W Meridian Sound System to bring enhanced connectivity and audio quality, while keyless entry and Premium LED headlamps, with signature DRLs and animated indicators, provide heightened convenience and sophistication.

The P300 HST accelerates from 0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds (0-60mph in 6.5 seconds). Driving through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and featuring Land Rover’s cutting-edge Terrain Response 2 system, the all-wheel drive model combines dynamic on-road handling with trademark Range Rover all-terrain capability.

The Range Rover Evoque is available to order priced from £32,115 in the UK. New Range Rover Evoque P300 HST is priced from £50,440 in the UK. Configure yours at www.landrover.co.uk