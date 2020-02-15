Enabling a physically accurate road and tire model to be simulated in real-time significantly improves testing correlation.



Hampshire, UK, 29th January 2020

Leading tire simulation specialists cosin scientific software can now run their physical tire model FTire with rFpro, the industry experts in driving simulation software and digital twins.

Using an ultra-high resolution road model with a physically accurate tire model in real-time, significantly improves the accuracy of data and therefore correlation with real world results. The physics-based tire model spans primary and secondary ride allowing it to be used in a variety of circumstances, including extended handling maneuver and active safety application scenarios. Traditionally, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and AI focused businesses have used lightweight Pacejka or extended Magic Formula style tire models, which are not able to cover the short wave-lengths effects coming from road surface irregularities.

Prof. Dr. Michael Gipser, co-founder of cosin scientific software explains, “Coupling FTire simulation with the state-of-the-art virtual worlds that rFpro produces, means that customers can in greater detail replicate real-world driving conditions with complete confidence. Previously, the tire simulations capable of running sufficiently fast to work in an rFpro environment have been less accurate models. FTire is incredibly efficient in its ability to deliver physics-based simulation, even whilst running fast enough for real-time applications within rFpro’s digital twins.”

Enabling FTire to be used with rFpro now allows the same model to be used throughout the entire tool chain and the whole development process across all departments, from the office, HiL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) testing, through to driving simulator systems.

With FTire, rFpro experiments running on HPC data centers, HiL test rigs and driving simulators can benefit from tire contact patches that react realistically to the detailed road surface in rFpro’s environments. Crucially, this means that experiments will correlate more closely with real-world tests at proving grounds, particularly in the way the car’s motion affects the orientation of ADAS sensors mounted around the vehicle.

Matt Daley, Managing Director, rFpro, added, “We also have customers generating terabytes of simulated training data. There are many use cases where it is important to simulate the vibrations of the sensor platform mounted on a vehicle that is driving on rough road surfaces. This new capability will extend the validity of simulated training data, saving even more time and money for our customers, compared to traditional video and photography data sets.”

Detailed simulated vehicles heave and pitch realistically over rFpro’s high accurate modeled digital twins of urban city centers, highways and proving grounds. rFpro’s highly precise environments for driving simulation are trusted by the world’s leading proving ground owners. They deliver high quality digital twins of the owners’ facilities to vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to accelerate testing in simulation.

Read other news about cosin scientific software at www.cosin.eu and learn more about the work of rFpro at www.rfpro.com.

About rFpro

rFpro provides driving simulation software, and 3D content, for Deep Learning Autonomous Driving, ADAS and Vehicle Dynamics testing and validation. rFpro is being used to train, test and validate Deep Learning systems for ADAS and Autonomous applications by OEMs and Tier-1s. When developing systems based on machine learning from sensor feeds, such as camera, LiDAR and radar feeds, the quality of the 3D environment model is very important. The more accurate the virtual world is the greater the correlation will be when progressing to real-world testing. rFpro’s HiDef models are built around a graphics engine that includes a physically modeled atmosphere, weather and lighting, as well as physically modeled materials for every object in the scene. 100s of kilometers of public road models are available off-the-shelf, from rFpro, spanning North America, Asia and Europe, including multi-lane highways, urban, rural, mountain routes, all copied faithfully from the real world. rFpro scales from a desktop workstation to a massively parallel real-time test environment connecting to customers’ autonomous driver models and human test drivers.