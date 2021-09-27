Sue Stockdale has been appointed as North East regional manager for the Bannatyne Group.

Sue joined the company in November 1997 as receptionist at the newly opened Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Ingleby Barwick.

She has worked in most of the North East health clubs, progressing to reception manager, assistant general manager and general manager.

Now based back at the Ingleby Barwick health club, Sue will oversee the five north east health clubs; Chester-le-Street, Darlington, Durham, Ingleby Barwick and Coulby Newham.

Her portfolio also includes the Carlisle health club and Bannatyne hotels in Darlington and Durham.

Sue Stockdale said: “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to work with these health clubs as the company moves forward following the last challenging 18 months.

“My career path has ensured I am well-versed in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the clubs, and I am looking forward to watching my region continue to excel, attracting new members and ensuring member satisfaction is always our number one priority.

“I hope my experience encourages others to look at a career at the Bannatyne Group and understand the opportunities for training and progression.”

Duncan Bannatyne said: “Sue has been a committed and loyal member of the Bannatyne family for many years and it has been a pleasure to see her career flourish. I am sure she will make an excellent regional manager. Well done, Sue!”