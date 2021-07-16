AN innovative North East housing development is attracting ‘ex pats’ who have decided to return to the region.

Around 90 per cent of the 28 properties at Steenberg’s Yard in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley have already been sold, with buyers preparing to move in this summer.

The development, created by PfP Igloo, has attracted a huge amount of interest in the stylish two and three bedroomed riverside apartments.

And among the first buyers is Harriet Hills who has decided to leave London and return to the North East, after four years away.

“I lived in London but decided to come back and stay with my parents when lockdown first happened because I lived on my own,” said Harriet, who works in sales.

“And it made me realise how much I actually loved the North East and how much I could get for my money.

“I can still do my job and work remotely but it means I can now live in Newcastle.”

Harriet initially was looking to rent but when she saw the Steenberg’s Yard development she knew it was exactly what she was looking for.

“I just loved everything about it,” she said. “The Ouseburn is such a fantastic area and it’s so close to the city centre.

“I thought the development looked great; it was the perfect size and what really swung it for me was the large terrace which had such amazing views. I just can’t wait to move in.”

Harriet is not alone in her enthusiasm for the development, which has just won the housing category in the prestigious Future Cities Forum 2021 summer awards.

The awards are given out for projects in the built environment, with Steenberg’s Yard taking the honours in the face of stiff competition.

The housing category was judged on developments which were ‘creating a sense of place’ with community facilities, and a joined-up planning approach to housing, infrastructure and jobs.

The judges praised the “residential quality, connected jobs and transport” along with the “phased approach of the wider masterplan and solid building blocks from which connectedness would grow.”

Peter Connolly, Chief Executive of PfP Igloo said the company was delighted to have won the award.

“Our sales are progressing well at Steenbergs Yard – we only have two left to sell and our customers know that igloo’s approach to design development means that the details are considered carefully,” he said.

“Our homes are designed around our customers, considering their health and wellbeing as well as how they will live (and often work) from home – especially so in the current climate.

“We also carefully consider how neighbours will interact and get to know each other and through this they will build a sense of community.

“Awards can be the embodiment of this, in a simple statement of being an award winner can capture the care we take in designing homes in great neighbourhoods.”

PfP Igloo was also behind the multi-award winning Malings development near-by in conjunction with Homes England and Newcastle City Council.

Further information about the Steenberg’s Yard is available at www.steenbergsyard.com or for sales information contact Urban Base on 0845 643 1186.