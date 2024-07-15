New residential work sees North East engineers RWO build further growth and success

RWO has won work with the Vistry Group to support the development of its Summerville Quarter scheme on Teesside. Also pictured is RWO MD Ross Oakley

Newcastle engineering firm RWO has won major new work to support the development of hundreds of new homes on Teesside, expanding its operations across the north of England.

The undisclosed six-figure deal sees the firm providing its civil and structural engineering services and expertise to construction and regeneration specialist Vistry Group, which is developing a new community of mixed tenure homes on a 73-acre site at Summerville Farm in Stockton.

Pre-planning, flood risk analysis, design expertise and local authority sewage adoption agreements are all part of a comprehensive package of support provided by RWO as plans for the eventual construction of 670 new homes are progressed.

A fabric first approach to sustainable construction will be implemented during the engineering design and build phase. This involves the use of increased levels of insulation and the installation of air-source heat pumps while the properties are set to benefit from the provision of EV charging points. These measures are anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions to a point where they are over 43% lower than current Building Regulation standards.

The £80.6 million Summerville Farm project will protect 155 direct construction jobs and around 180 indirect and induced jobs in the local supply chain and with related services, throughout the eight-year build period.

The work is part of RWO’s planned strategic growth of its civil, structural and ground engineering services throughout the North of England, where green shoots of recovery in the residential development sector continue to show.

The company, which is targeting a turnover of £3.5m within the next 12 months and currently employs a 35-strong workforce led by an experienced team of directors, has seen revenue increase on the back of a resilient performance, organic growth, continued investment in resources and the relocation of its Leeds to office to new premises on the outskirts of the city.

Ross Oakley, managing director of RWO, said: “We are delighted to continue to develop our partnership with Vistry, supporting them on another major development with engineering insight and technical services. We are seeing an expansion of our residential work as the market continues to return post-pandemic, and more and more projects are brought forward to provide the region with much needed new housing.”