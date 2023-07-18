New Škoda Enyaq Laurin & Klement: Extended range and comprehensive technical upgrades

New Enyaq L&K variant offers increased power at 285 PS (210 kW)*, a range of up to 354 miles (570 kilometres)** on the WLTP cycle, shorter charging times, battery preheating and the latest ME4 vehicle software

New exterior and interior design features for an unmistakable look plus comprehensive equipment as standard for the L&K version

First model with a new User Interface for enhanced ease of use, with updated graphics reflecting the new Škoda CI

Mladá Boleslav, 23 May 2023 – Škoda Auto is completing the top end of its all-electric SUV series by launching the new Enyaq L&K. Steeped in Škoda tradition, this variant named after the Czech car company’s founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement is distinguished by specific exterior and interior design features and comes with a particularly comprehensive range of standard equipment. There are extensive technical upgrades, as well. The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 and the Enyaq L&K 85x with all-wheel drive deliver a system output of 285 PS (210 kW)*. They offer an increased range of up to 354 miles (570 kilometres)** on the WLTP cycle along with battery charging times – from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. The Enyaq L&K is the first Škoda model to feature a new User interface for enhanced ease of use, with updated graphics that reflect the new Škoda CI.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, says: “In the new Enyaq L&K, we are introducing several technical upgrades that will subsequently be used in the other models of this series, as well. The new, more powerful drivetrain generation will deliver a higher system output of 285 PS (210 kW)*. At the same time, we have been able to extend the maximum range to 354 miles (570 km)** on the WLTP cycle and keep the 10 to 80 per cent charging time under 30 minutes. Based on customer feedback, we added battery preheating management, which also uses navigation data. This function optimises the charging performance even in cold weather. Moreover, our new User Interface takes usability to a completely new level, making the operation of the vehicle even more intuitive.”

Extended range and comprehensive technical upgrades

The Škoda Enyaq L&K marks the debut of a new battery and drive package. It offers an increased output of 285 PS (210 kW)*, better acceleration and a longer range. The rear- wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 goes from 0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds**, which is almost two seconds faster than the previous rear-wheel-drive Enyaq 80. The top speed is now 112 miles (180 km/h)**, and the maximum range on the WLTP cycle has risen even further to 354 miles (570 kilometres)**. The Enyaq L&K 85x with all-wheel drive accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.6 seconds**, and its range is up to 342 miles (550 kilometres)**. The battery’s charging curve has been optimised; it allows the Enyaq L&K to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes.

New preheating function for all Enyaq variants from the 2024 model year onwards

The Enyaq Laurin & Klement is equipped with the latest ME4 vehicle software, which will be included in all Enyaq family models produced later this year onwards. The new software adds numerous improvements and new features. These include a preheating function, which brings the battery to an optimal temperature before charging begins. There are two modes to choose from, and the process can be started manually by pressing a button in the central infotainment display. In automatic mode, this happens without the driver’s involvement when the vehicle is on its way to a fast-charging station, based on data from the navigation system.

Exterior with exclusive detailing in Platinum Grey

The Škoda Enyaq L&K is identifiable by exclusive Platinum Grey detailing on its model- specific bumpers as well as the diffuser and exterior mirrors. The side skirts are painted in body colour, while the window frames and roof rails are finished in chrome – as is the frame of the Škoda grille, which features the Crystal Face illuminated by 131 LEDs as standard. The standard equipment also includes full LED matrix headlights, which can avoid dazzling oncoming cars and mask out reflective surfaces, and full LED tail lights. The rear side windows and rear window are tinted (‘Privacy Glass’). The Enyaq L&K features specific 20- inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels and L&K badging on the front wings. The new model bears Enyaq lettering on the tailgate, dropping the suffix ‘iV’ from its name, as will all other variants of future Škoda BEV models including the Enyaq family.

Two Design Selections and ventilated leather seats with massage function

For the interior of the Enyaq L&K, Škoda Auto offers customers a choice of two specific Design Selections. The Design Selection L&K Shell with beige leather upholstery is standard. The optional L&K Black features black leather. The front seats with ventilation and massage functions, which are exclusive to the L&K version, are included as standard in both versions. Using the infotainment menu, occupants can select from the three functions ‘ventilation’, ‘heating’ and ‘heating with ventilation’, activate the massage function and operate the seat adjustment. The pedals feature a distinctive aluminium look.

New User Interface for enhanced ease of use

Like the Enyaq L&K, all future Enyaq models running the new software version will feature an improved User Interface. This further enhances ease of use and optimises the customer experience in the vehicle. The User Interface reflects the new Škoda CI, and the brand’s new colours are also used in the infotainment menu, the Virtual Cockpit and the head-up display. On top of that, Škoda Auto has also revised the entire menu structure of the infotainment system. It now comes with three basic buttons displayed in three corners of the screen. Tapping the icon in the top left provides access to the vehicle settings, while apps are available in the bottom right corner. A tap in the bottom left corner takes the driver to the redesigned home screen. It offers five usable pages with three fixed layouts, the contents can be customised. The favourite buttons for quick access to certain functions have also been improved. Drivers can configure up to five favourite shortcuts to control vehicle functions – like the Lane Assist, the windscreen heating or the air recirculation function. These will then be directly accessible in the upper part of the display. In addition, up to three applications – such as navigation, the mobile phone menu or the media player – can be activated via the bar at the bottom of the screen.

New navigation map design and simplified climate control menu

The ME4 vehicle software also brings new navigation maps to the Enyaq family. They offer re-positioned navigation submenus and a larger map section. The control menu for the vehicle’s air conditioning system has been simplified, the simplified overview page makes for even more intuitive operation. New graphics now give an even better overview of the battery level and the vehicle’s charging options. The redesigned Virtual Cockpit and head-up display now also reflect the new Škoda CI and offer as enhanced functions.

New function for Kessy

The puddle light on the front doors is new, the LED spotlights in the door mirrors now project a “Welcome” logo rather than Škoda lettering onto the ground. Those exiting the Enyaq L&K can enjoy a new feature of the Kessy keyless vehicle access system. It now automatically locks the doors when the owner moves away from the vehicle with the radio transmitter. The locked door status is confirmed with an acoustic signal from the alarm system’s horn.

* Maximum electrical power 210 kW: Maximum power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21 that can be engaged for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, including the temperature outdoors, the temperature of the high-voltage battery, and its charging status, condition and physical ageing. The maximum power is only available if the temperature of the high-voltage battery is between 23 and 50°C and its charge level exceeds 88%. If these parameters are not met, the maximum power may be reduced or unavailable. The battery temperature can to a certain degree be influenced indirectly via the stationary air conditioning function, and the charge level can be set in the vehicle. The currently available power is shown on the vehicle’s driving performance screen. To optimally maintain the capacity of the high-voltage battery, a charging target of 80% is recommended for everyday use (this can be changed to 100% before long-distance journeys, for example).

** All data is provisional

