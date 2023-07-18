  • Tue. Jul 18th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announces UK pricing and specifications for the new Amarok

Byadmin

Jul 18, 2023 #Electric Vehicle, #Škoda
  • Pricing for the new Volkswagen Amarok starts at £33,000 + VAT*
  • Sales of the new Amarok start from 14 June 2023, with first deliveries from late summer 2023
  • Available in four trims: Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura
  • All new Amaroks come with five years of servicing and MOTs, warranty and roadside assistance

Milton Keynes, UK, 22 May 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced the UK vehicle specifications and pricing for the new Amarok. The premium pick-up is available in a choice of four trims – Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura – with prices starting from £33,000*.

The new Amarok’s front end is characterised by bold horizontal upper radiator grille crossbars, while the rear end is distinguished by new C-shaped rear lights. The length and longer wheelbase of the new Amarok creates more room in the cab, while shorter overhangs improve the off-road ability. Add in new technology – including 30 driver assistance features – and the second-generation Amarok redefines the premium pick-up sector, offering a reliable companion for customers seeking comfort without sacrificing load-lugging or off-road capabilities.

The entry-level trim, Amarok Life, focuses on Comfort, featuring 17-inch Combra silver alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a 10-inch infotainment screen and a key safety feature of a rear-view camera system.

The Amarok Style builds on the features of the Amarok Life, while adding greater design to the aesthetic, including 18-inch Amadora silver alloy wheels, a Chrome styling bar and black side steps with a chrome insert for a more premium feel. It also includes an upgraded 12-inch central infotainment screen with navigation, as well as additional safety features, such as Area View 360° camera.

The Amarok PanAmericana focuses on off-road ability. The driveline features a rear locking differential, underride guard, as well as the comfort suspension system. Upgraded 18-inch black Amadora alloy wheels, and the premium bumper with black ‘X’ insert add to the design enhancements.

The range-topping Amarok Aventura stands out for its design, with 21-inch Varberg silver alloy wheels, chrome-plated exterior mirror and door handles, and premium bumper with silver ‘X’ insert.

All new Amaroks will also come as standard with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ‘the 5+ Promise’ which gives customers five years’ peace of mind with five services (three Oil Change, two Oil Change and Inspection plus three MOTs), a five year warranty (extended from the standard three year warranty) and five years’ roadside assistance (extended from standard three) (Ts and Cs apply – see www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk for details).   

Pricing information1

Trim

Basic RRP
ex. VAT

Total RRP
inc. VAT

Total RRP inc. OTR ex. VAT

Total RRP inc. OTR inc. VAT

Life 170PS 2.0 TDI 6-spd manual 4MOTION

£33,000

£39,600

£34,055

£40,791

Life 205PS 2.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION

£34,300

£41,160

£35,355

£42,351

Style 205PS 2.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION

£41,450

£49,740

£42,505

£50,931

Style 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION

£43,950

£52,740

£45,005

£53,931

PanAmericana 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION

£46,200

£55,440

£47,255

£56,631

Aventura 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION

£47,000

£56,400

£48,055

£57,591

The new Amarok officially goes on sale from 12 June 2023, with first deliveries from late summer 2023. More information on the new Amarok can be found here:
https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-amarok.html

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
New Škoda Enyaq Laurin & Klement: Extended range and comprehensive technical upgrades
Jul 18, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail
The Drinks Club raises a toast to its first electric Mercedes-Benz eActros
Jul 18, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail
Kia outlines smart technologies to connect and charge the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions
Jul 18, 2023 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Health North East News