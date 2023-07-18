Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announces UK pricing and specifications for the new Amarok

Pricing for the new Volkswagen Amarok starts at £33,000 + VAT*

Sales of the new Amarok start from 14 June 2023, with first deliveries from late summer 2023

Available in four trims: Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura

All new Amaroks come with five years of servicing and MOTs, warranty and roadside assistance

Milton Keynes, UK, 22 May 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced the UK vehicle specifications and pricing for the new Amarok. The premium pick-up is available in a choice of four trims – Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura – with prices starting from £33,000*.

The new Amarok’s front end is characterised by bold horizontal upper radiator grille crossbars, while the rear end is distinguished by new C-shaped rear lights. The length and longer wheelbase of the new Amarok creates more room in the cab, while shorter overhangs improve the off-road ability. Add in new technology – including 30 driver assistance features – and the second-generation Amarok redefines the premium pick-up sector, offering a reliable companion for customers seeking comfort without sacrificing load-lugging or off-road capabilities.

The entry-level trim, Amarok Life, focuses on Comfort, featuring 17-inch Combra silver alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a 10-inch infotainment screen and a key safety feature of a rear-view camera system.

The Amarok Style builds on the features of the Amarok Life, while adding greater design to the aesthetic, including 18-inch Amadora silver alloy wheels, a Chrome styling bar and black side steps with a chrome insert for a more premium feel. It also includes an upgraded 12-inch central infotainment screen with navigation, as well as additional safety features, such as Area View 360° camera.

The Amarok PanAmericana focuses on off-road ability. The driveline features a rear locking differential, underride guard, as well as the comfort suspension system. Upgraded 18-inch black Amadora alloy wheels, and the premium bumper with black ‘X’ insert add to the design enhancements.

The range-topping Amarok Aventura stands out for its design, with 21-inch Varberg silver alloy wheels, chrome-plated exterior mirror and door handles, and premium bumper with silver ‘X’ insert.

All new Amaroks will also come as standard with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ‘the 5+ Promise’ which gives customers five years’ peace of mind with five services (three Oil Change, two Oil Change and Inspection plus three MOTs), a five year warranty (extended from the standard three year warranty) and five years’ roadside assistance (extended from standard three) (Ts and Cs apply – see www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk for details).

Pricing information1

Trim Basic RRP

ex. VAT Total RRP

inc. VAT Total RRP inc. OTR ex. VAT Total RRP inc. OTR inc. VAT Life 170PS 2.0 TDI 6-spd manual 4MOTION £33,000 £39,600 £34,055 £40,791 Life 205PS 2.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION £34,300 £41,160 £35,355 £42,351 Style 205PS 2.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION £41,450 £49,740 £42,505 £50,931 Style 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION £43,950 £52,740 £45,005 £53,931 PanAmericana 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION £46,200 £55,440 £47,255 £56,631 Aventura 240PS 3.0 TDI 10-spd Automatic 4MOTION £47,000 £56,400 £48,055 £57,591

The new Amarok officially goes on sale from 12 June 2023, with first deliveries from late summer 2023. More information on the new Amarok can be found here:

https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-amarok.html

