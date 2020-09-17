Girl About Travel is a ground-breaking new platform giving women who love to travel back their control, confidence and the chance to make amazing memories

Yorkshire-based lifestyle brand, Girl About, has announced the launch of Girl About Travel; an online community for travel-loving women, led by a team of travel industry experts, which takes flight on September 19th.

It is designed to empower wanderlust women who want to make amazing memories with their families and embark on holidays that ‘can’t be Googled’ to get travelling again, following the Coronavirus crisis.

The brand puts the power back in the hands of the consumer, providing research, resources and a real-life community to save time, cost and heartache in the complex post-Corona travel era.

The new brand is the vision of travel marketer Lyndsey Thomas, who founded travel and lifestyle blog Girl About Yorkshire in 2016 and has grown the brand to become a team of industry experts along with a nationwide network of 35 Girl About ambassadors, each championing their local patch of the UK, with thousands of followers and subscribers.

She says: “Girl About Travel evolved from what we saw in the Girl About network over the last few months. It’s been a turbulent time for travel, with the industry crashing to its knees and confidence in all areas plummeting.

“We believe travel, experiences and adventures are essential to families, and an overriding theme from the thousands of women in our community is that people don’t just want your standard ‘fly and flop’, ‘out of the box’ stereotype. These women want more. More for them and more for their families, but they don’t know where to start.“

This new approach to travel is set to disrupt the travel industry by moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, where travel companies set the agenda, to empowering women, especially mums, to create their own personalised adventures which aren’t expensive for expensive’s sake.

“Girl About Travel and our exciting new Travel Club will enable these wanderlust women to become part of a community of travel-lovers who share the same values and inspire each other, as well as give them access to independent expert advice, support and savings.

“We don’t believe that travel and experiences should cost the earth, we seek out and champion the underdogs; the small, authentic, off the beaten track diamonds that most people, especially the big OTAs (online travel agents) won’t shout about, and we will help our community to create a holiday of a lifetime that’s personal to them.”

Alongside Lyndsey are travel journalist, Rebecca Miles, and independent ATOL protected travel agent Kate Holroyd, who between the trio have more than 50 years of industry experience.

These experts are on-hand to de-bunk travel industry myths, offer impartial advice and recommendations, and to help women to book their off-the-beaten-track experiences, getting back to what they love best; travel.

Lyndsey summarises; “After months of staying put women, who are just like us, want to get exploring again, but with the assurances, safety and security of impartial, expert advice in uncertain travel times. That’s what we’ll give them with Girl About Travel.”

Through the new online platform and the Girl About Travel Club, women are able to get expert insight and inspiration, book through trusted ATOL protected travel agents (forgoing risky third party bookers who put quantity over quality), access exclusive and bookable Girl About Travel itineraries and feel confident in their travel choices.

Girl About Travel launches with the Girl About Travel Extravaganza; including bucket-list travel prizes, live talks from destination experts from around the globe and a free trial of the new members club.

To find out more visit: https://girlabout.co.uk/