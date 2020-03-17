North East architects Nicholson Nairn has opened a new Yorkshire office in a move to meet growth and demand for locally based design and architectural services and expertise.

The office in Otley is the latest phase of planned strategic growth by the architecture practice that will see its presence grow across Yorkshire and the wider region in the next few years.

Led by associate Gary Wilson, who brings extensive experience in delivering large-scale commercial and residential schemes, the new accommodation in a refurbished mill at Wharfebank Mills will offer options to more than double workspace as expansion continues in future.

Nicholson Nairn, which is already involved in millions of pounds worth of residential and commercial property schemes, driving growth for the existing team of specialists, expects to recruit for additional roles in the next 12 months.

Part of a North East-based architectural practice, the Otley office is seeing strong interest in its services from high end residential and commercial property clients in Yorkshire and the North West of England looking to tap into its services to support their own design and build plans.

These include several private care home providers and residential property firms who are bringing forward their own investment and development plans.

Gary Wilson, who previously worked in architectural practice in Leeds and Yorkshire before joining Nicholson Nairn to head up its Otley office, said: “The Yorkshire studio is key to the continued strategic growth of the business and its expansion plans.

“We are seeing strong demand for our services increase. So, its part of our business strategy to develop a strong, permanent presence in Yorkshire and saw that the time was now right for new investment.

“We are experiencing strong growth across core markets with a significant involvement in millions of pounds worth of new projects. The new office strengthens our delivery capability; it’s a really exciting time for us and our team.”