Newcastle Building Society has appointed rising star Helena Kalandra as manager of its branch in Darlington.

Helena, who was born and still lives in Darlington, first joined the North East’s largest building society in 2015 and in that time has worked across the branch network in a diverse range of locations. She has managed the Society’s innovative library partnership branch in Yarm and most recently the launch and first 18 months of its new Barnard Castle branch.

Helena, 30, will lead a team of six customer advisors based at the branch in the town on Horsemarket, focused on providing financial service and advice, as well as supporting the community recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Helena said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on a new role in my home town and I can’t wait to welcome more people into the branch.

“It feels like an exciting time for Darlington with lots of positive news and investment for the area. As well as the day-to-day financial services we provide through the branch, I’m keen to lead the team in our commitment to the town and its high street, developing relationships with the community, and helping to direct our community grants to some of the amazing local causes in our area.”

In 2020, Newcastle Building Society was awarded Platinum standard from Investors in People, recognising its ongoing commitment to talent development and to making the Society a great place to work.

The organisation is also a signatory of the Women in Finance pledge, which commits firms in the finance sector to work together to build a more balanced and fair industry and to see gender balance at all levels.

Stuart Miller, customer director at Newcastle Building Society, said: “I’m thrilled that Helena has been appointed to the role of manager of our Darlington branch. She’s risen quickly through the ranks here at the Society and her enthusiasm, customer and community focus will be a real benefit to the town. I’m sure she will be a great success leading this vibrant high street branch.”

For more information on Newcastle Building Society’s network of branches in the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria, visit www.newcastle.co.uk