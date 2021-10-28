Residents at Ashton Court care home in Newcastle have forged links with nursery school children in Australia thanks to an innovative Facebook project.

After engaging on the Christmas Card Exchange Worldwide 2021 Facebook group the care home received many responses, from as far away as the USA, Netherlands, and Australia.

Residents will be exchanging Christmas cards with everyone who replied to the home’s post and are creating special Newcastle-themed cards and calendars for the youngsters at the Barngeong Reserve Kindergarten in Croydon, Victoria.

Nikki Foggin, activity co-ordinator at Ashton Court said: “This is such a lovely idea and has really captured everyone’s imagination.

“It’s great to make friends with people all round the world and send and receive Christmas cards. There will certainly be lots of excitement every time the postman arrives.

“I understand the young children at the Australian nursery are busy putting together a package for our residents with their teacher Louise Ingram, which we’re really looking forward to receiving. We have been making calendars with photos of Newcastle landmarks on to send to the youngsters and while we enjoy our Christmas turkey, and they enjoy their BBQ on the beach I am sure our residents will remember fondly the time and effort the children put into sending them festive greetings.”