Newcastle digital marketing agency Glass Digital will be offering six local charities a chance to attend a free workshop covering core online marketing skills this October.

Hosted by Jen Macdonald, Head of Marketing at Glass Digital, the four-hour session will take place at the agency’s offices in Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne, on 12 October. The workshop will focus on WordPress websites, including insider tips on SEO best practice and how to get the most out of the platform.

The workshop is part of a series organised by Connected Voice, a charitable organisation that works with local businesses to provide expert advice and training to charities across the region. The aim is to help North East charities thrive by teaching them key marketing, accounting, and administrative skills, and offering resources they might not otherwise be able to access.

Glass Digital’s workshop will benefit small- to medium-sized organisations that have an existing WordPress website and are looking for advice on how to manage and market the site online. During the session, Jen will share best practice WordPress management skills, along with tips for marketing and monitoring their online presence.

This isn’t the first time that Glass Digital has partnered with Connected Voice to benefit the local community, either. A collaboration earlier this year saw Jen provide a free training session for Friends of Jesmond Library, to help the charity grow its online presence and secure more vital funding via digital channels. The session was very well-received and resulted in glowing feedback from the charity’s trustees and directors.

Jen Macdonald said: “I am really looking forward to sharing knowledge with organisations during the workshop. I have created the agenda with the vision of all attendees putting some actionable tips into practice. I intentionally limited the session to just six places to make sure there’s enough time for me to interact with every person individually, so I can give them one-to-one assistance with their websites and ensure they’re really getting a lot of valuable support. Hopefully, the session will be a fun opportunity for charities to network with each other, too!

“I would love to host more of these types of workshops in the future, so working with Connected Voice has given me the push to do this with their support and facilities to organise the event. Fingers crossed it goes well, so I can look at delivering more of these in the coming months.”

The session is free to attend and refreshments and lunch will be provided. To learn more and register your interest in attending, take a look at the Eventbrite listing.