A firm of Newcastle engineers has won a major six-figure contract to support the construction of a new multi-million-pound private hospital.

The move sees RWO providing civil and structural engineering services for the new two-storey £12m Ramsey Healthcare facility in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

This day care medical centre, which is being built by Metnor Construction, will offer a range of diagnostic facilities such as MRI, CT scanning, X ray, mammography as well as endoscopy treatments, physio and outpatient departments when it opens in late 2022.

The work involves a team of engineers reviewing the proposed development and providing designs, flood analysis and drainage systems as part of a comprehensive package of engineering services to ensure a swift structural infrastructure and civils build phase.

With revenues approaching £2m and employing 25 people across its offices in Newcastle and Leeds, the contract is the latest success for RWO, which is currently recruiting for a number of engineering and technician roles to support growth and national demand for its services.

RWO’s managing director Ross Oakley, who said a further four new build hospital engineering projects are in the pipeline, added: “This is a major success for us and another contract with Metnor, strengthening further the strong partnership we have with them.

“It also reflects the high-quality engineering expertise available in the North East to support multi-million-pound national construction projects. We have a very healthy forward order book and expect to see continued success and expansion over the next 12 months.”

David Laidlaw, commercial director at Metnor Construction, said: “RWO continues to be an important strategic partner on this and other projects, adding value to our own operations with critical sector insight, experience and expertise in large scale engineering design work and civils projects.”