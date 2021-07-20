Walton Robinson, Newcastle-based sales and lettings agent, has quadrupled its sales compared to the same six-month period in 2019.

From January to July 2021, Walton Robinson completed on a mix of residential and buy-to-rent properties to the value of £12,125,162. During the same period in 2019, sales totaled £3,221,700.

The firm did see an increase in sales during 2020 however, in keeping with the rest of the property industry, it was severely impacted by the pandemic before sales bounced back significantly in the first half of 2021.

To achieve the record sales figure, Walton Robinson completed sales on 10 homes of multiple occupancy (HMOs), 19 residential properties and 6 residential blocks.

Walton Robinson has developed a dedicated team of sales professionals, who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the local property market.

To provide customers with a seamless transition from the initial enquiry to the sale of their property, Walton Robinson offers a variety of services including free valuations, professional photography, 360-degree video tours and marketing support throughout.

James Devenish, sales manager at Walton Robinson, said: “We are delighted to see such a huge increase in the value of our sales. We pride ourselves on our expertise of the local property market and our team are experienced in both residential and investment sales.

“These figures are particularly impressive when you compare them against the period before coronavirus in 2019. We did work incredibly hard during 2020 and still delivered an increase in our sales by almost £200,000, against the backdrop of the pandemic.

“However, we have seen and are contributing to the market picking up, which is evident in these strong figures, which have put us on track to hit a sales value £15 million by September 2021.”

To make an enquiry about selling your property with Walton Robinson, please contact 0191 243 1000, complete an online enquiry form at https://www.waltonrobinson.com/ or make an appointment to visit the Percy Street office.