Newcastle High School for Girls (NHSG) – Sunday Times’ North East Independent Senior School of the Year 2020 – has announced its new Head of Junior School with transformational plans to refresh its curriculum and boost its co-curricular activity programme.

Amanda Hardie, current Acting Head of Junior School and NHSG’s Deputy Head, Academic, will be taking over the role permanently with immediate effect, bringing with her a wealth of experience and passion having worked in a girls-only setting for almost 25 years.

Michael Tippett, Headteacher, NHSG said: “Amanda Hardie has made an immediate impact on our educational provision at Junior School and I’m extremely pleased she will be taking on the role permanently.

“When I took over as Head in 2018 I knew it was paramount to strengthen the academic attainment at the school, and to deliver a seamless transition from Nursery through to Sixth Form. We’ve seen excellent results in this area with an uplift in GCSE and A Level grades, and Amanda has played a key role in this success.

“Since taking on the role of Acting Head of Junior School in December, Amanda’s rapid introduction of a new activities programme, and the robust curriculum review currently underway, are both testament to her outstanding ability and drive. I now look forward to seeing her longer-term plans for Junior School and I’m confident it will go from strength to strength.”

Amanda Hardie became Deputy Head, Academic at NHSG Senior School in 2014 following the merger of Church and Central High. Prior to this, Amanda was Director of Studies at Church High and had previously qualified as a teacher of Religious Studies and English after graduating from Oxford University.

Amanda said: “My vision for Junior School is in essence very simple – I want the girls to flourish and be supported from day one so that they become the very best version of themselves. I will be working alongside the experienced staff at NHSG so that every girl will be enriched academically and creatively and all within our truly warm, happy and caring school environment.

“The heart and soul of NHSG Junior School will remain very firmly in place while at the same time a review will be underway in terms of the curriculum and we are already introducing exciting new initiatives which will be available immediately. We are excited to further empower our pupils from day one, enabling them to be the leaders, trailblazers and world shapers that they have every potential to be.”

NHSG Junior School already boasts an outstanding teaching curriculum and inspirational facilities, including woodland grounds, wildlife areas, sports facilities and outdoor classrooms. Amanda’s appointment will serve to strengthen the already impressive offer with additional activities including the Bright Sparks and Creative Sparks programmes, increased concerts, music clubs and school productions and age-appropriate leadership opportunities. Additionally, from September, girls from Years 3 and 4 will spend time at Senior School once a week to experience the Senior School sport facilities.

NHSG is the only North East member of the Girls’ Day School Trust, providing access to broader networks and opportunities right across the UK. With the easing of Covid restrictions, The Junior School is hosting an Explorer Day on Saturday 24th April for prospective parents. There are very limited places still available, please contact Admissions on 0191 2016512.

For further information, visit www.newcastlehigh.gdst.net