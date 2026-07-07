NEWCASTLE RESTAURANT TO FEATURE UNIQUE ARTWORK

A NORTH East artist whose skill saw him commissioned at the British Embassy in Kuwait, is now involved in a project much closer to home – but still with an international flavour.

Lee Ferry runs Custom Artwerk in Stanley and for the past 14 years has been creating unique pieces covering everything from school murals to private commissions.

But now he is taking on a new challenge at a restaurant set to open at Newcastle’s The Gate, painting a number of Mexican-themed, large scale images.

Tia’s Mexican Cantina has had a highly popular outlet in Durham and is now planning to open in Newcastle late summer.

And as part of their plans to make the restaurant a real talking point – along with providing first class food – owners Steven Martin and Gabriel Petre have commissioned Lee.

“I saw some of the work Lee had done in other places and it absolutely blew me away,” said Steven of Kaleido Ltd.

“I had noticed the paintings at Riverwalk at Durham and then looked him up and just thought he was the perfect fit to create some original artwork for us.”

Steven said commissioning Lee also came with the bonus of being able to support another North East business.

“We would always try and give work to other companies in the region if we can,” he said.

“So choosing Lee was really easy for us. We can’t wait to see what he produces.”

Lee has already created some initial sketches for the restaurant and will now start work on them in July.

“I’m really excited about his project,” he said.

“A lot of the work I do is for private clients so a great deal of it doesn’t get seen by the public.

“The fact that I’m now going to have this new work where lots of people in the restaurant will see it every day is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Work is now underway at Tia’s to create a 140 seater restaurant which will offer a range of tex Mex food, cocktails and premium tequilas.