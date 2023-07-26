GIVE THE GIFT OF ASIAN FOOD WITH THE MUDDLER…

A NORTH East restaurant is giving diners the opportunity to treat their loved ones to a meal to remember, with the launch of a gift card.

The Muddler at Grey Street, Newcastle is renowned for its Pan Asian food served in stylish surroundings.

And now the restaurant has today (Monday 24 July) unveiled its own gift card, which it believes will provide the perfect solution for anyone wanting to buy a present for the foodie in their lives.

The digital cards – which start in value from £25 – can be used in exchange for any of the restaurant’s menus for food and drink.

Diners at The Muddler have a number of options available to them, from a selection of Asian style tapas to a full sushi menu.

Large plates offer dishes such as Chicken Katsu Curry, Pad Thai and Crispy Pork Belly as well as a range of vegetarian and vegan options.

The restaurant also has a set dining menu – the perfect solution for anyone wanting to sample a range of options – and has a pre-theatre deal, aimed at anyone going to the Theatre Royal which is opposite or any other entertainment outlet in the city.

Neill Winch, CEO of The Danieli Group, which owns The Muddler believes the new offering will be well received.

“We know that lots of our customers come to The Muddler to celebrate a special occasion so giving someone a card for a birthday, leaving gift or to mark an anniversary means they’re getting something that they’ll really enjoy,” he said.

“Because it’s a digital card it’s quick and easy to make the transaction and the recipient will receive their gift virtually instantly – making it also a great option if someone who may need a last minute gift.”

The cards are now on sale at The Muddler website at www.themuddlernewcastle.co.uk

