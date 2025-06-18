Newcastle United Fixtures 2025–26: Full Premier League Schedule and Key Dates

Newcastle United fans can finally start planning their season, as the 2025–26 Premier League fixtures have been officially released. With derby dates, blockbuster clashes, and vital home games ahead, this campaign promises excitement at every turn for the Magpies.

Whether you’re a season ticket holder or following Newcastle from afar, here’s a detailed look at all the Newcastle United fixtures for the 2025–26 season, including key matchups, derby day dates, and the full month-by-month breakdown.

📅 Newcastle United Full Fixture List – Premier League 2025–26

August 2025

Sat 16 – Aston Villa (A) – 12:30 PM

Sat 23 – Liverpool (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 30 – Leeds United (A) – 3:00 PM

September 2025

Sat 13 – Wolves (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 20 – Bournemouth (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 27 – Arsenal (H) – 3:00 PM

October 2025

Sat 4 – Nottingham Forest (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 18 – Brighton (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 25 – Fulham (H) – 3:00 PM

November 2025

Sat 1 – West Ham (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 8 – Brentford (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 22 – Manchester City (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 29 – Everton (A) – 3:00 PM

December 2025

Wed 3 – Tottenham (H) – 8:00 PM

Sat 6 – Burnley (H) – 3:00 PM

Sun 13 – Sunderland (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 20 – Chelsea (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 27 – Manchester United (A) – 3:00 PM

Tue 30 – Burnley (A) – 8:00 PM

January 2026

Sat 3 – Crystal Palace (H) – 3:00 PM

Wed 7 – Leeds United (H) – 8:00 PM

Sat 17 – Wolves (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 24 – Aston Villa (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 31 – Liverpool (A) – 3:00 PM

February 2026

Sat 7 – Brentford (H) – 3:00 PM

Wed 11 – Tottenham (A) – 8:00 PM

Sat 21 – Manchester City (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 28 – Everton (H) – 3:00 PM

March 2026

Wed 4 – Manchester United (H) – 8:00 PM

Sat 14 – Chelsea (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 21 – Sunderland (H) – 3:00 PM

April 2026

Sat 11 – Crystal Palace (A) – 3:00 PM

Sat 18 – Bournemouth (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 25 – Arsenal (A) – 3:00 PM

May 2026

Sat 2 – Brighton (H) – 3:00 PM

Sat 9 – Nottingham Forest (A) – 3:00 PM

Sun 17 – West Ham United (H) – 3:00 PM

Sun 24 – Fulham (A) – 4:00 PM

🟢 Key Matches to Watch in the 2025–26 Newcastle United Season

Tyne-Wear Derby Returns

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the season is the return of the Tyne-Wear derby. Newcastle will travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Sunday 13 December 2025, with the return leg at St. James’ Park set for Saturday 21 March 2026. These clashes are sure to light up the North East and could play a pivotal role in both clubs’ campaigns.

Big Six Clashes

Newcastle face traditional heavyweights in crucial periods of the season:

Liverpool (H) in August and (A) in January

Manchester City (H) in November and (A) in February

Manchester United (A) in December and (H) in March

Arsenal (H) in September and (A) in April

These matches could be decisive in determining Newcastle’s hopes for European qualification or a top-four finish.

🔍 Season Outlook and What’s at Stake

With a packed calendar and a mixture of tricky away fixtures and high-stakes home ties, Newcastle United’s 2025–26 season will be a test of depth, ambition, and consistency. Manager Eddie Howe (assuming he remains at the helm) will be aiming to build on previous success and push for another European campaign.

The return of the derby and showdowns with elite clubs add extra intensity, but there are also winnable stretches where Newcastle can build momentum – especially early in the season and over the festive period.

