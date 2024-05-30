Nicky joins OnPath Energy management team as HR director

Nicky Gallagher, director of human resources at OnPath Energy

Leading UK renewable energy developer OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) has appointed Nicky Gallagher as its new director of human resources.

Nicky brings more than three decades’ industry experience to her new role, where she is responsible for devising and delivering OnPath’s people strategy.

Originally from York, Nicky began her career with modular building specialist Portakabin before joining the world’s largest food and beverage company, Nestlé.

She went on to fulfil a range of senior HR and business evolution roles within different parts of the Nestlé organisation, moving to the North-East in 2008 to take overall HR responsibility for the 800-strong team at its Fawdon confectionery factory.

Over the last decade, Nicky has fulfilled pan-European and global HR positions and moves to OnPath Energy from her role as head of HR for suspended ceiling manufacturer Zentia, where she supported colleagues based across 11 European countries.

Following the business’s acquisition last year by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, OnPath Energy is aiming to become the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer by building an enhanced portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects.

OnPath currently has 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England and expects to commence the construction of several projects across the UK within the next 12 months.

The company is set to move into its new headquarters at the Rainton Bridge Business Park in the summer and also has a second office in Hamilton in South Lanarkshire.

Nicky Gallagher says: “The broad experience I’ve had working within a ‘carve out’ business and delivering change management programmes is highly relevant to OnPath Energy’s future growth strategy.

“The challenge of establishing OnPath as a fully independent business really appealed to me, and there’s a huge opportunity to achieve a great deal here as part of a highly-skilled, passionate team that’s committed to working for the common good. OnPath is determined to ensure it retains and recruits the best talent to achieve our ambitious growth plans.”

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, adds: “Nicky has a tremendous range of knowledge and experience that’s highly relevant to our business objectives and she’s an excellent addition to our senior team.”