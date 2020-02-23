The Nike Air Zoom Viperfly represents a new paradigm of performance on the track.

Designed specifically for the 100 meter, the truest test of pure human speed, the spike incorporates an innovative new carbon plate — produced by a new process, Custom Fiber Placement (CFP), which allows for varying flexibility within the plate — and an unmistakable forefoot Nike Air Zoom unit. This composition, developed alongside the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%, was designed to provide responsiveness and energy. It follows deep study of the strategy and performance of the race, and focuses attention on what athletes need most in the last 20 meters of the sprint.

The Nike Air Zoom Viperfly is completed by an Atomknit (a new version of Nike Flyknit) upper, which maximizes heel lockdown and decreases material waste. In addition, the foam in the heel provides impact protection and aids the transition from full-speed sprint to post-race walk.

The Nike Air Zoom Viperfly will be available as part of Nike’s race day footwear offering in summer 2020.