The extensive array of federations donning the Swoosh each have unique histories and cultures. In 2020, their distinctive attributes are celebrated with highly differentiated collections. Building upon the learnings from the successful 2018 Nigeria Collection, Nike undertook deep cultural immersions and collaborated with each federation to ensure the designs truly resonated. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own. Counter to templatization, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc.

In addition to the art of designing football kits, science is always at the forefront of the process. It all starts in the lab, where Nike captured data on more than 300 footballers and football-specific movements. The design team leveraged 4D visualization tools to bring the product to life before creating samples. This process helps Nike analyze how the kits will perform on body with regard to stretching, draping and fit. Using generative design, Nike then knitted kits that are 55 percent faster wicking, 13 percent more breathable and with 10 percent more stretch than Nike’s previous kits. The precision knitting is reinforced where needed and vented in areas prone to heat. The results, upon close inspection, reveal a highly intricate knitting structure, while not distracting from the national pride artistry from afar.

Three teams were revealed today with the remaining federations being launched in country during the next few months.