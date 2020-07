Like its footwear, Nike ISPA builds from iconic Nike designs and innovation platforms by improvising and adapting them for a new generation of city athletes.

The Fall 2020 ISPA Apparel Capsule highlights under-the-radar experiments from Nike’s past and classic shorts, while granting ample attention to Nike’s most advanced performance fabric, Nike Dri-FIT.

With the Nike ISPA Inflate Jacket, an experimental design pays homage to the 2006 Nike Airvantage in a solution for shifting temperatures. The Nike ISPA Women’s Shorts transform the classic Nike Tempo running short into a city-exploration essential. Built with a mix of heavy abrasion panels and stretch-woven fabrics, the ISPA Pant draws from a diverse range of sport subcultures to deliver the ultimate mix of work pant and track pant. Elements of BMX, motocross and skydiving apparel give the pant a subtle punk aesthetic — all while supplying the requisite pocketing and abrasion protection for a broad range of daily activities.

The Nike ISPA Bodysuit and Nike ISPA L/S Dri-FIT Top use the namesake material as base, and borrow from Nike’s depth of research on body temperature and sweat mapping for a precise balance of ventilation where it’s most required.