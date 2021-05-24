DERBY, UK – 29th April 2021 – East Midlands-based technology company, Node4, which has offices across the UK, has been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work®, ranking at 29. This prestigious accolade is a recognition of the organisation’s focus and commitment to providing an excellent employee experience, inside and outside of the office environment, and the improvements it continues to make to achieve this.

Node4 promotes a friendly, supportive workplace, underpinned by its Exceptional Service as a Standard (ESaaS) culture, which at its core is about trust and respect. Recognising that employees who feel trusted and valued are committed to achieving the organisation’s goals continues to shine through in Node4’s success. Despite the challenges of the last year, Node4 has driven forward with notable accomplishments, including its acquisition of Starcom Technologies and achieving Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status.

The UK’s Best Workplaces™ survey is the largest of its kind and is globally regarded as the ‘gold standard’ of employer awards due to its rigorous methodology, which is largely determined by the organisation’s employees. Three-quarters of the final score is decided by a Trust Index Survey© completed by employees, with the remaining quarter of the score coming from the Culture Audit©, a business-driven questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates the organisation’s People and leadership practices, policies and culture.

For the second year in a row, Node4 is among the 183 UK-based organisations recognised by employees as an organisation that prioritises a healthy workplace culture. It promotes trust, pride and camaraderie, and has continued to do so successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to have achieved this accolade for a second year running and incredibly grateful to all our staff for helping us get here,” said Paul Bryce, CCO at Node4. “It has been an incredibly challenging year for businesses across the world, especially in terms of employee wellbeing. We have continued to make this our biggest concern and priority this year to ensure our staff have felt supported throughout, making adaptations and enhancements to meet their needs. We are thrilled that we have been able to sustain our award-winning culture and continue to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™”.