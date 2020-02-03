The Entrepreneurs’ Forum is inviting nominations for its 17th annual awards which celebrate the best of entrepreneurship in the North East.

Nominations for the North East Entrepreneurial Awards, which in the past have been won by some of the region’s most successful businesspeople, are open until Friday 22nd May.

Any North East business leader can be nominated, they do not need to be a member of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, nor does the person nominating them.

The awards comprise five categories which recognise outstanding individuals at each stage of the entrepreneurial journey: Emerging Talent, Scale-up, Entrepreneur of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Last year, Lorna Moran OBE of recruitment organisation NRG was awarded the Lifetime Achievement title while Tony Cleary, founder of family owned Lanchester Group, was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Since 2004, the North East Entrepreneurial Awards have recognised 50 of the region’s leading entrepreneurs, including property developer Sir John Hall, Paul Callaghan CBE of Leighton Group, and Anne Preston MBE of Prestons of Potto.

Jonathan Lamb, chief executive of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, said “The North East Entrepreneurial Awards applaud the region’s many business success stories, recognising those who are driving growth, creating jobs and ultimately making the North East a place of prosperity.

“Each year, we always receive a number of high calibre nominations, but the ambition is to build upon the successes of the previous awards year and to make the next even bigger and better.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the next generation of business leaders in the autumn and invite those who are leading dynamic and growing enterprises, or who have demonstrated huge commitment to the North East’s businesses, to put their names forward.”

The North East Entrepreneurial Awards will take place on Friday 25th September 2020 at Hilton Newcastle Gateshead hotel.