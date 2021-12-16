Chief Executive, Michael Brodie and Head of Customer Operations, Dan Britton from NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) have won two of only 50 awards given out to leaders across the globe.

Announced today [14 December 2021], the Inspiring Leaders Awards recognise leaders for their humanity and courage as well as their ability to unleash potential and communicate well.

Michael Brodie joined the NHS Business Services Authority as Chief Executive in September 2019, only a few months before the global pandemic began.

Michael recognised that as a national delivery organisation which operates platforms and services at scale, NHSBSA had capabilities and experiences that would be crucially important during the pandemic. Led by Michael, NHSBSA stood up over 50 new services to support the wider NHS, using its digital and technology capabilities, contact centre, understanding of the NHS workforce and expertise in high volume transaction processing.

As well as this, Michael was also asked by the Secretary of State for Health to lead Public Health England through its transition (where Michael was previously Finance Director), to the new UK Health Security Agency. Leading the nation’s expert scientific health body through to transition, during a pandemic, whose abolition had been announced was as brave as it was challenging.

Miranda Sykes, Head of Communications and Marketing at NHSBSA said: “Michael is an inspirational leader for many reasons. He cares immensely and he’s spent the pandemic thinking about others and using his influence to support the NHS over the last 18 months or so. He’s taken on an additional CEO role, transitioning Public Health England into the UK Health Security Agency and Office for Health Improvement and Disparities because he cares. Not many people could do two CEO jobs during a pandemic…. Michael’s style of leadership is authentic, inclusive and empathetic. He is passionate about the NHS and doing everything he can to support it.”

NHS Business Services Authority’s Dan Britton leads a workforce of 850 colleagues, providing world-class customer service to 10 million customers across 19 NHS services.

When the NHSBSA was called upon at a time of national need during the COVID-19 pandemic Dan led the contact centre in rapidly standing up vital response services. He inspired colleagues to move to a 24-hour operation, contributing to supporting the pandemic sometimes in a matter of hours.

Brendan Brown, Director of Citizen Services at NHSBSA commented: “Dan is a unique leader and role model, he knows his people individually. His commitment to them is demonstrated by creating unique career and development opportunities for all. His enthusiastic and inspirational leadership has created a large workforce of committed, motivated and valued people who understand the impact their work has on people, our communities and for the frontline NHS.

“Dan is ‘one in a million’, his flexibility, drive and tenacity against all odds, combined with the way he cares about every one of his team, is truly inspirational.”