NHS Business Services Authority, which has headquarters in Newburn in Newcastle, made it onto no less than six Best Companies to Work For lists at the ‘Best Companies Live’ accolades on Friday.

In the North East, NHSBSA came 28th out of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. As well as this, the NHSBSA has been named as one of the UK’s ‘25 Best Big Companies to Work For’ and one of the ‘10 Best Not for Profits’ to work for, (placing fifth). The news comes a year after the NHSBSA was highly accredited by Best Companies for its outstanding commitment to workplace engagement.

The listings are based on feedback from employees themselves about their experiences at work. Best Companies’ annual survey gives employees an opportunity to have their say about the organisation and really help employers understand what the organisation is doing well and what it might be able to do to be better.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive at NHS Business Services Authority said: “When I was appointed chief executive in September 2019, I made a commitment that the NHSBSA would become an even greater place to work, somewhere where people could give and be their best.

“We have everyone who works for NHSBSA to thank for making it a great place to work. It is our employees who have created this environment, a culture where people can give their best. They have been supportive of colleagues and taken care of each other. They have also continued to deliver for customers, the wider NHS and for the taxpayer – all in pursuit of our purpose to be a catalyst for better health.”

NHSBSA’s achievement goes even further as it is also listed for excelling in four regional categories:

Regional list for the South East

Regional list for Yorkshire and the Humber

Regional list for the North West

To find out more about the accolades and the event, which was hosted virtually by TV presenter Dan Walker at Media City, go to https://www.b.co.uk/lists.