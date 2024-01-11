North East business creates a pipeline to success through tech-led engineering to the oil, gas, mining and renewables industries

Since its inception three and a half years ago, Frontline Integrity has been supporting its customers to maximise safe pipeline operations, protecting people and the environment. As the name suggests, the business provides ‘Frontline’ support to pipeline owners and operators all over the world.

The business helps to ensure operators to transport their products safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible. And the team are now taking steps to innovate and bring a new tech-led approach to their work. Technical Director and Principal Engineer, Brian Kerrigan, explains,

“We are primarily a consultancy business, but we are now moving into engineering software products. We work with operators in all corners of the globe to identify opportunities to add efficiencies to their integrity management processes through tech. Moving the business from a very standard consultancy business to a more tech-based engineering business means we’ve been able to expand our offering and also initiate some extremely exciting product development.”

As part of the team’s efforts to grow Frontline Integrity and expand operations, Brian enrolled himself and other team members on the Digital Track leadership programme funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority and delivered by TEDCO Business Support.

Offered exclusively to businesses based in North Tyneside, Newcastle, and Northumberland, the short course consists of a combination of in-person and online workshops. Brian says,

“Jeff [Thompson] has supported our business from our infancy, providing me with a clear path to local support and training opportunities . He got in touch to inform us of the upcoming Digital Track programme, and we decided that the leadership module was something that would benefit our business.

“It was a chance to reflect on the business and leadership as a whole; identifying the natural leaders in the team and picking up key skills that can be used in day-to-day operations. Taking another team member with me on the course was a chance to plan for the future, with the idea of growth in mind.”

TEDCO Business Advisor, Jeff Thompson, who is part of the Digital Track delivery team, says,

“Digital Track is there to help business owners like Brian increase their skills and confidence, providing access to digital tools that support businesses on their journey to long-term success. Being able to network with other entrepreneurs allows business minds like Brian to further broaden their horizons.

“Seeing how the short course has benefitted Brian and his team is great, and I’m thrilled to hear that he and his team are using what they have learned to support the growth of the business.”